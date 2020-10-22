Dolly Parton Shines as an Angel in Trailer for Netflix's Holiday Musical Christmas on the Square

Dolly Parton playing an angel may just be exactly what 2020 needs.

In the new trailer for Netflix's holiday musical, Christmas on the Square, the country music icon transforms into an angel set on spreading Christmas cheer, even to those who resist it.

Baranski stars as Regina Fuller, a Scrooge-like figure who returns to her hometown to evict residents following her father's death — and cruelly sets the eviction deadline as Christmas Eve.

Image zoom NETFLIX

At the start of the trailer, Parton appears in front of Baranski's character, dressed head-to-toe in silver and white. "Who are you?" Fuller asks, startled by her presence. "An angel," Parton responds.

"What do you want from me?" Fuller asks, to which Parton replies, "Change."

The trailer, set to Parton's song "Christmas on the Square," sees the hometown building Christmas cheer and preparing for the holidays, all while Baranski's character is setting out to spoil the fun. Parton, however, is determined to break through to her.

"You find that light and it will lead you to the part of you you lost," the angel says, as Fuller lights a lantern.

"And what might that be?" she asks. "The part that can be happy," the angel says.

Image zoom Netflix

When the poster for the film was released last month, director Debbie Allen promised the movie would bring ample "joy."

"#ChristmasOnTheSquare will bring the JOY the world needs right now," the Grey's Anatomy star tweeted. "@DollyParton and the entire cast were amazing to work with. God Bless Sam Haskell and @NetflixFamily for making it happen."