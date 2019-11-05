Dolly Parton Introduces Her New Netflix Series Heartstrings in Official Trailer

Dolly Parton fans are in for a treat.

The official trailer for the country legend’s upcoming Netflix anthology series, Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, is finally here and provides a first look at each one of the eight episodes from the collection.

In the trailer, premiering exclusively on PEOPLE, Parton, 73, introduces the inspiration behind the project, which showcases the stories and memories behind some of her most beloved hits, including “Two Doors Down,” “If I Had Wings,” “J.J. Sneed,” “These Old Bones,” “Down From Dover,” “Sugar Hill,” “Cracker Jack” and “Jolene.”

“Songs — they’re just stories put to music,” Parton says in the clip. “Songs that I’ve written, they’re stories of my life — every triumph, every struggle, every smile, every sorrow. It’s the melody of my memories. It’s the sound of my heartstrings.”

Each episode of Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings will vary in tone, and they range from love stories and inspirational tales to family dramas, westerns and revenge comedies.

Image zoom Dolly Parton in Dolly Parton's Heartstrings Netflix

In the episode centered around Parton’s 1974 hit “Jolene,” Julianne Hough stars as the infamously auburn-haired beauty Parton has been singing about for decades — but with a twist. Hough’s Jolene has been reimagined as a waitress who dreams of getting out of her small Coventry, Georgia, hometown and making it big as a singer-songwriter.

Parton herself stars alongside Hough in the “Jolene” episode as a character named Babe, Jolene’s mentor and the proud owner of local honky-tonk Baby Blues. Kimberly Williams-Paisley also stars in the episode as a devoted wife and mother named Emily who quickly befriends Jolene but soon starts to worry about bringing her around her husband, Aaron, after Jolene reveals she has been having an affair with the husband of one of Emily’s friends.

Image zoom Julianne Hough and Dolly Parton in Dolly Parton's Heartstrings Tina Rowden/Netflix

In addition to Hough, Parton and Williams-Paisley, the series will also star Kathleen Turner, Katie Stevens, Ginnifer Goodwin, Melissa Leo and Delta Burke.

Last week, Parton returned home to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, to celebrate the premiere of Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings at her Dollywood theme park on Oct. 29. On hand to celebrate the premiere with Parton was her longtime designer, Steve Summers, friends, family members and cast members of the show, including Hough, 31, and Williams-Paisley, 48.

“When I do something special, I love to have my family be a part of it and all my neighbors,” Parton told reporters on the carpet. “This is where it all started. This is who I am. This is where I came from. We have Dollywood, and this is one of the most beautiful places in the world. We couldn’t do better over in Hollywood and like I said, this is where it all started, so why not come home to do it?”

Image zoom Dolly Parton in Dolly Parton's Heartstrings Netflix

A day earlier, Parton said during a press conference at her Dollywood Dream More Resort that she has been writing songs — and stories — all of her life.

“I grew up way back in the mountains, and in the early days, we didn’t even have technology,” she said. “I started writing songs because we didn’t have a chance to go to movies and we didn’t have TV in those early days, so I would write songs, just make up stories that were really kind of like movies, and I would sign them. It was entertainment to us.”

“I love to paint pictures in my songs and tell stories,” she added. “So it really was just a natural fit to do a series based on songs I’ve written, and I’m glad it worked out.”

Image zoom Dolly Parton in Dolly Parton's Heartstrings Netflix

During the press conference, Parton also said that she’d love to do a season two of the series if the first turns out to be a success.

“I have hundreds, even thousands, of songs and a big portion of them are stories,” she said. “If we continue, we may do an 'I Will Always Love You‘ or we may do a ‘Here You Come Again‘ [episode]. We’ll see if this works well, and if people take to it. There’s no end to the stories for me.”

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings will be available for streaming on Netflix on Nov. 22.