Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Lyssa Rae Chapman Arrested on Harassment Charge

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman‘s family drama isn’t over.

The Dog’s Most Wanted reality star’s daughter Lyssa Rae Chapman was arrested late Thursday night on charges of harassment and resisting arrest, a media spokesperson for the Honolulu Police Department confirms to PEOPLE. She was released on $500 bail for the harassment offense and $100 for the resisting arrest offense.

Lyssa, 32, seemed to allude to her troubles on Twitter, sharing a meme that read, “I TRIED TO FOLLOW MY DREAMS BUT NOW I HAVE MULTIPLE RESTRAINING ORDERS.”

It is not clear what precipitated the arrest, but Lyssa has been feuding with her father’s friend Moon Angell on social media. A former personal assistant to Dog, Angell has had a bigger presence in his life since his wife Beth Chapman died of cancer complications in June 2019. Although a source close to the family insisted their relationship is platonic, Dog appears to propose to Angell on an upcoming episode of The Dr. Oz Show.

In a clip from the show, Dog, 66, revealed that he called Angell when he felt suicidal — and she characterized their relationship as “intimate.”

“I am a lot happier with her around,” he told Mr. Mehmet Oz.

Lyssa hasn’t been happy about the potential pairing.

“You’re disgusting woman,” Lyssa tweeted to Angell in December. “Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife, who you were supposed to be a ‘friend’ to, Is the lowest scum on the planet-Which for you wasn’t that far of a step down from where you were before. God will get you MARY !!!.”

After word of her dad’s apparent proposal spread, a follower reminded her of “a man’s need for a woman and not to be alone.” Lyssa shot back: “A need for a con artist?”

A need for a con artist? — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) January 29, 2020

Beth, who was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017, died on June 26 at the age of 51. Beth was Dog’s fourth wife, and he has 12 children. (Lyssa’s birth mother is his third wife, Lyssa Rae Brittain.)