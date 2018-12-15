Dog the Bounty Hunter Will Not Face Charges Following Assault Accusation by Airport Heckler

Two weeks after Duane “Dog” Chapman was accused of assault by an airport heckler, PEOPLE confirms that the Denver District Attorney’s Office will not pursue charges against the Dog the Bounty Hunter star.

“We are not going forward with the case because it was primarily civil in nature and there was no reasonable likelihood of conviction on any state crime,” the Denver D.A.’s Office communications director tells PEOPLE.

Now, the family is focusing on Beth Chapman’s health and spending time with one another.

“We’re grateful to the Denver P.D. and the City Attorney for investigating the matter and promptly recognizing that Duane did nothing wrong,” Dog’s attorney Andrew Brettler tells PEOPLE. “Now the Chapman family can focus on Beth’s recovery and enjoying the holidays together.”

Duane "Dog" Chapman and Beth Chapman Jason Merritt/Getty

TMZ was first to report the news.

The accusations stemmed from a Nov. 30 incident during which Dog and 51-year-old wife Beth, who is fighting cancer, were filmed waiting beside an elevator at Denver Airport as two men approached Dog, 65, and accused him of assault, according to footage obtained by The Blast.

Dog previously denied the allegation of assault and detailed the incident in a statement obtained by PEOPLE earlier this month.

“There was no assault. A young man approached Dog at the Denver Airport in a very hostile and aggressive manner, clearly looking to start trouble. He insulted Dog and Beth, hurled racial slurs at Dog, and threatened to ‘cut’ Beth if she could ‘get out of her wheelchair,’ ” Brettler said. “The Chapmans attempted to distance themselves from this individual, but he followed them to the elevator where he continued to shout profanities at them.”