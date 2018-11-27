Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman is undergoing emergency surgery, PEOPLE confirms.

The 51-year-old reality star and wife of Duane “Dog” Chapman was hospitalized on Monday night for an emergency surgery to clear a throat blockage that was obstructing her airways.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“She’s at Cedars-Sinai right now,” Dog’s son Duane Lee told Page Six on Tuesday. “It’s life-threatening.”

Currently, her family is waiting for an update at the hospital.

Duane Chapman and Beth Chapman Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

The major procedure comes more than a year after Beth’s husband confirmed in September 2017 that she had been diagnosed with stage II throat cancer.

At the time, Beth revealed her diagnosis in a letter to friends.

“As most of you know, I’ve spent a lifetime facing tests and challenges I didn’t see coming and certainly never expected,” she began in the note, which was obtained by RadarOnline. “I’ve been dealt my share of unexpected blows over the course of my almost 50 years but nothing as serious as the one I heard from my doctors two weeks ago when they uttered those dreaded three words, ‘You have cancer.’ “

“After months of a nagging cough, a routine checkup resulted in a diagnosis of stage II throat cancer,” she confirmed. “I have what is referred to as a T2 Tumor in my throat that is blocking my breathing. My doctors are suggesting immediate treatment and surgery before the disease progresses.”

Beth underwent surgery to remove the tumor from her throat, but the recovery was tough. Dog, 65, and Beth told PEOPLE that they were making it through the dark time together.

“I take it one day at a time,” Beth said. “And I believe in the power of prayer.”

Dog added, “She’s very tough, and she can beat this.”

RELATED: Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Wife Beth Chapman Does Not Want Pity As She Fights Cancer

Two months after the couple revealed news of Beth’s diagnosis, he revealed in November 2017 that she was cancer free.

During a two-hour special Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives on A&E, Dog received a life-changing phone call — a pathology report that said his wife showed no signs of cancer.

Speaking on camera, the reality star said, “If you love me, Lord, you’ll let me die first. Don’t let me bury Bethy.”

Turning toward his family and his wife, Dog delivered the good news, “Hello, attention. No cancer.”

“There is a God. This could be a miracle. This could be a healing,” he said on camera. “[The doctor] said if I wasn’t such a good husband it wouldn’t have worked out that great. Oh, I can breathe. Beth Chapman, you did it.”