Dog the Bounty Hunter Warned Criminals He’d Have No 'Mercy' Before Wife Beth Chapman’s Death

Duane “Dog” Chapman knew just how precious every last moment with his wife Beth Chapman would be before her death — and he wasn’t going to let anyone get in the way of that.

Dog, 66, mentioned his wife’s cancer battle in the teaser for their WGN’s upcoming series Dog’s Most Wanted less than one month before her death. In the clip, he delivered a strong-worded message for those who are on the run.

“Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman here,” he said in the clip. “My wife, the love of my life, is fighting for her life. Instead of being at home helping her, I’m out here looking for you. I’m warning you in advance. May God have mercy on you when I get you, because I won’t.”

“You’ve been warned,” added Beth.

Beth died Wednesday after a long battle with throat cancer. She was 51.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain,” Dog tweeted Wednesday. “Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

A rep for the Chapmans told PEOPLE, “Beth died at 5:32 this morning, the same time she would wake up to go hiking Koko Head. The exact same time. She was surrounded by family and Dog was there, holding her hand.”

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, WGN America expressed its condolences.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic news that Beth Chapman lost her battle with cancer today,” WGN America said in a statement. “She was an exceptional woman, fiercely loyal and passionate about her family and she was a true joy to work with. All of us at WGN America will miss her tremendously. Our thoughts and prayers are with Duane, her family, loved ones and millions of fans.”

The Chapmans first opened up about Beth’s illness in September 2017 when they publicly announced her stage II throat cancer diagnosis.

Talking to PEOPLE about her diagnosis and cancer journey in November 2017, Beth was determined to keep a positive attitude.

“I knew I couldn’t let it take me over,” she said. “I had to keep moving, every day, moving forward. That’s all you can do when you get a diagnosis like this. So I take it each day at a time. And I’ll fight it with all that I have.”