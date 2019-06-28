Dog the Bounty Hunter Shares Sweet Video of Beth Chapman Singing Bruno Mars Before She Died

Dog the Bounty Hunter is celebrating his late wife Beth Chapman’s life by sharing her love of dance and music.

“People have asked me.. What is something fans do not know about Beth… Here you go,” Duane “Dog” Chapman, 66, wrote in a tweet on Thursday, one day after his wife died from stage II throat cancer in Hawaii at the age of 51.

His post included a video of Beth dancing and singing along to Bruno Mars‘ “Perm” in a nearly empty restaurant, having a great time as others sang along.

Dog has previously spoken about how much Beth loved living and how that helped her fight with cancer for as long as it did.

“Her way was to live,” he told reporters in a press conference on Wednesday.

“She wanted to live so bad and she fought so long, and the reason she fought, she liked life but she wanted to show people how to beat it and what to do when it got her,” he continued.

“One of the last things she said [was] ‘It’s a test of my faith.’ She had faith and that was it. There’s things you go through when you’re dying, like steps like you do when you lose someone, right? You get mad at them, and then you go through all these steps,” he went on to say.

“Well, the last step when you’re dying is to accept it,” he said. “And she said to me the other day, ‘Honey, that last step, I ain’t taking…’ So go Bethy.”

RELATED: Dog the Bounty Hunter Tearfully Reveals His Wife Beth Chapman’s Final Words to Him Before She Died

The Chapmans publicly announced Beth’s stage II throat cancer diagnosis in September 2017 and even then, Beth maintained a positive attitude.

“I knew I couldn’t let it take me over,” she told PEOPLE in November 2017 of the diagnosis. “I had to keep moving, every day, moving forward. That’s all you can do when you get a diagnosis like this. So I take it each day at a time. And I’ll fight it with all that I have.”

On Wednesday, Dog said that his wife’s death came as a surprise to the family.

Image zoom Beth Chapman Duane Chapman/Instagram

Image zoom Duane "Dog" Chapman, Beth Chapman Beth Chapman/Instagram

RELATED: Dog the Bounty Hunter Star Beth Chapman Dies at 51: ‘She Hiked the Stairway to Heaven’

“It came very unexpected, really fast,” he said. “All of her clothes were exactly where they were, her makeup, everything. We didn’t prepare. It’s just incredible when you walk alone in the bedroom and you’re there and she was there two days ago.”

“I hope to God there is a God. I trained myself [to think] ‘What would Jesus do?’ and I hope I’m not just talking to myself,” he continued. “I hope there is a God and if there is, I’m gonna see my honey again. That’s all we can do is hope.”

Beth is survived by Dog and their children Cecily Chapman, Bonnie Chapman, Garry Chapman and Dominic Davis. Details for memorial services are expected to be released in the coming days.