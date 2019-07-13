Dog the Bounty Hunter Tearfully Mourns Late Wife Beth at Memorial: 'I Cannot Believe She's Gone'

Dog the Bounty Hunter fought back tears multiple times during his late wife Beth Chapman‘s memorial service in Colorado.

“I cannot believe that she’s gone,” he said on stage at the Heritage Christian Center in Aurora during his nearly 30-minute remarks which was also filled with laughter and fond memories. “This is not possible, I want to wake up from a dream.”

The Chapman patriarch, who wore a pink shirt in honor of his beloved partner, added, “In the ’70s, I did 18 months in the Texas penitentiary and I told God yesterday I’d do five years, ten years day to day just to kiss her again. I never felt like this.”

Beth, who battled a stage II throat cancer diagnosis, died on June 26 at the age of 51.

“She will never be dead to me. She is in another place,” Dog said. “I’m gonna get to heaven and make her so proud. She’s gonna say like she said here, ‘That’s my man right there, that’s big daddy right there.’ “

RELATED: Dog the Bounty Hunter Says He ‘Instantly Starts Crying’ When Watching Footage of Late Wife Beth

Image zoom

The WGA star also spoke about his wife’s final days, including filming their upcoming spinoff show, Dog’s Most Wanted.

“She’d gotten sick, they told her she got cancer. They said she could do chemo though, they said she would have to sit at home while Dog films the show. The show did not kill her but she died for it,” said Dog, who called Beth their “angelic drone in the air now.”

“She said, ‘Do you think I’m going to let you go out by yourself and film this TV show? You’re out of your mind.’ I said, ‘Honey you might have to do chemo and stuff,’ ” Dog recalled.

“She goes, ‘All it’ll do is keep me alive six months longer and I’m not going to do that because I want to be by your side.’ She would tell these guys on the show, ‘You’re trying to die doing these drugs and I’m trying to live.’ Those guys started bawling and crying,” he continued.

Dog also became emotional when he recalled one of his last conversations with Beth.

“She lost a lot of weight, she was down to 119 [lbs.]. She said, ‘Please big daddy, please let me go.’ I said, ‘No, I can’t. I’m not gonna let you go.’ I still haven’t let her go,” he said, later adding, “If there’s a God, He won’t let me live that long without her.”

RELATED: The Sweetest Things Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane Chapman Has Said About Late Wife Beth

Image zoom WGN America/ Facebook

Speaking about Beth’s clothes and belongings, Dog said some were going to be split among their daughters. However, he made sure his late wife’s things were exactly where she had left them.

“I walked through the closet the other day and I smell her,” he tearfully said. “Then this morning, I could smell her. I said, ‘Is it okay if I keep the closet like that?’ ” he shared, before adding that a loved one had responded: “Until you die, that closet is staying the same.”

Also during his speech, Dog gave advice to couples and those in relationships.

“If you’re beefin’ with your old lady, stop and kiss her right now. Because you’re gonna feel so bad when he or her are not with you anymore,” he said.

“It is one of the worst feelings a man or woman could ever have. I’m telling you,” he shared. “I’ve never felt this bad, I’m sad. I didn’t want to do a celebration of life because I’m sad. I miss her so much.”

RELATED: Dog the Bounty Hunter Reveals Wife Beth’s Final Wishes, Says He’s Lost 17 Lbs. Since Her Death

Image zoom Beth Chapman/Instagram

In addition to Dog, Beth’s children took the microphone to address the crowd, including daughter Bonnie.

“I’ve never imagined I would lose my mom at 20. I never imagined walking down the aisle without her or her not judging my dress. I never imagined a life without her, it’s really tough now being without her,” she said.

“I lost my rock. I never imagined having to write a speech like this, to the most beautiful woman who ever lived. I would never lose footage of my mother, there will always be another video, another episode, another clip,” she shared, referencing the family’s popular series.

“I’m so thankful she was able to share her life and our family’s life with all of you. The world isn’t going to be the same without my mother. My family has been so tough, my father has been doing an amazing job. Beth Chapman will never be forgotten and I can say that with confidence.”