A Final Farewell
“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain,” her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman tweeted on Wednesday to announce that his wife Beth had died from stage II throat cancer at age 51. “Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”
A Husband Who Knew His Wife Down to the Details
Chapman kept his spirits up while wife Beth was hospitalized after being placed in a medically induced coma the weekend before she died.
The reality star shared a photo on Twitter of Beth’s freshly painted French manicure, adorned with rhinestones, from her hospital bed with the caption, “You all know how she is about HER NAILS!!”
A Mother's Day Moment
“We had an amazing Mother’s Day thank you to my son @lelandbchapman and @jamiepchapman for making the journey to be with us on mother’s day it meant so much,” Chapman began his touching note to his kids and wife on Mother’s day 2019.
Chapman added: “@garrychapman and @bonniejoc and @cecilybeezee you kids never let dad down we love you guys wishes you’d have been here. Mom did great.”
Positive Prayers
“I’m just so proud of her,” Chapman told PEOPLE in 2017, during Beth’s first stage II throat cancer diagnosis. “She’s fighting this, she’s tough. You’ll see on the show how tough she is. I just want all our fans to say prayers. She’s fighting this, and I know she’s going to win.”
A Tribute to His 'Hawaiian Huntress'
“Thank you for being the mother to all our children @mrsdog4real I’m a very luck man,” Chapman caption a photo of wife Beth taken on Mother’s Day in 2017, adding the hashtags: #mothersday #dogpound #bethanddog #hawaiianhuntress.
Wife Appreciation Selfie
“Yay that’s my girl,” Chapman captioned this solo shot of Beth all glammed up in a black cowboy hat with colorful flowers decorating the top.