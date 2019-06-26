The Sweetest Things Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane Chapman Has Said About Late Wife Beth

"We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side."
By Diane J. Cho
June 26, 2019 02:02 PM

1 of 7

A Final Farewell

Dog the Bounty Hunter/Instagram

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain,” her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman tweeted on Wednesday to announce that his wife Beth had died from stage II throat cancer at age 51. “Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

A Husband Who Knew His Wife Down to the Details

Dog the Bounty Hunter/Twitter. Inset: Jason Merritt/Getty

Chapman kept his spirits up while wife Beth was hospitalized after being placed in a medically induced coma the weekend before she died.

The reality star shared a photo on Twitter of Beth’s freshly painted French manicure, adorned with rhinestones, from her hospital bed with the caption, “You all know how she is about HER NAILS!!”

3 of 7

A Mother's Day Moment

Dog the Bounty Hunter/Instagram

“We had an amazing Mother’s Day thank you to my son @lelandbchapman and @jamiepchapman for making the journey to be with us on mother’s day it meant so much,” Chapman began his touching note to his kids and wife on Mother’s day 2019.

Chapman added: “@garrychapman and @bonniejoc and @cecilybeezee you kids never let dad down we love you guys wishes you’d have been here. Mom did great.”

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 7

Positive Prayers

Beth Chapman/Instagram

“I’m just so proud of her,” Chapman told PEOPLE in 2017, during Beth’s first stage II throat cancer diagnosis. “She’s fighting this, she’s tough. You’ll see on the show how tough she is. I just want all our fans to say prayers. She’s fighting this, and I know she’s going to win.”

Advertisement

5 of 7

A Tribute to His 'Hawaiian Huntress'

Dog the Bounty Hunter/Instagram

“Thank you for being the mother to all our children @mrsdog4real I’m a very luck man,” Chapman caption a photo of wife Beth taken on Mother’s Day in 2017, adding the hashtags: #mothersday #dogpound #bethanddog #hawaiianhuntress.

6 of 7

Wife Appreciation Selfie

Dog the Bounty Hunter/Instagram

“Yay that’s my girl,” Chapman captioned this solo shot of Beth all glammed up in a black cowboy hat with colorful flowers decorating the top.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.