Dog the Bounty Hunter Shares Pic of Wife in Hospital After She's Placed in Medically Induced Coma

Dog the Bounty Hunter is keeping his spirits up as his wife Beth Chapman remains hospitalized after being placed in a medically induced coma over the weekend.

On Tuesday, the reality star, whose real name is Duane Chapman, shared a sweet photo on Twitter of Beth, 51, from her hospital bed, a picture that shows off her freshly painted French manicure adorned with rhinestones.

“You all know how she is about HER NAILS!!” Dog, 66, wrote alongside the photo.

The post prompted a number of Dog’s followers to send their prayers and well wishes.

“Praying Dog. Heavenly Father, please watch over our dear Beth. Amen,” one fan wrote.

“Just seeing her arm is enough for me to cry for her and her family! Cancer sucks and I hope the drs make her well and God gives her a miracle,” another user wrote.

PEOPLE confirmed Beth was admitted to Hawaii’s Queen’s Medical Center on Saturday. According to Hawaii News Now, she was put into a medically induced coma.

“It’s quite serious,” a rep for the Chapmans tells PEOPLE.

In a statement to Hawaii News Now, Dog said both he and his family “humbly ask everyone to please pray for Beth.”

Early Sunday morning, he also shared a message on Twitter, asking his followers to “please say your prayers for Beth right now.”

Without mentioning her mother’s hospitalization, on Saturday evening, the couple’s daughter Bonnie posted a sweet photo of her parents cuddling up together, captioning it with two red heart emojis.

Beth was first diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017 — cancer that, two months later, she and her husband told fans had been completely removed.

Unfortunately, the cancer returned last year. Beth was rushed to the hospital in November for emergency surgery to clear a throat blockage that was obstructing her airways and was hospitalized once again in April.

Addressing churchgoers in Florida on Mother’s Day, Beth admitted her diagnosis has been “the ultimate test of faith.”

“I don’t go to God and go, ‘Why did I get cancer?’” she said. “He’ll roll his eyes at me again, because I know why — because this is the ultimate test of faith. It is the evidence of things hoped for and it is the substance of things not known.”

She also appeared to allude to having stopped chemotherapy treatments during her speech.

“Chemotherapy is not my bag, people. Sorry, that’s not for me,” she said. “So for me, this is the ultimate test of faith. This is my ultimate lesson. And it will either be taught to me or to you. And I am fine with taking the hit for everyone else. Because I think I know another guy who did the same thing.”

Beth started chemotherapy treatments in January, Entertainment Tonight reported at the time. Beth went on to appear to confirm the news on Instagram, posting a selfie with the hashtags #cancersucks, #stayhumblepray and #itsonlyhair.