Dog the Bounty Hunter Remembers Late Wife Beth Chapman on What Would Have Been Her 52nd Birthday

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman is paying tribute to his late wife Beth Chapman on what would have been her 52nd birthday.

On Tuesday, the Dog’s Most Wanted star, 66, celebrated Beth’s birthday by reposting two Instagrams on his own account.

The first was a video that had been posted by his reality television series, featuring clips of Beth on the show. “There will never be another like you. Happy birthday Beth! We ❤️you!” read the caption.

The second image was re-posted from Beth’s account, which showed a photo of the couple embracing as he leaned in to kiss her cheek. Captioning the sweet shot, Beth wrote, “Sooooo in love with this guy !”

RELATED: Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Chapman Reveals Comforting Words Late Wife Beth Told Him Before She Died

Beth, who was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017, died on June 26 at the age of 51.

Duane announced the news in a heartbreaking tweet. “It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain,” he wrote. “Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

A rep for the Chapmans told PEOPLE, “Beth died at 5:32 this morning, the same time she would wake up to go hiking Koko Head. The exact same time. She was surrounded by family and Dog was there, holding her hand.”

The family honored Beth at a gathering with friends and fans at Fort DeRussy Beach in Waikiki, Hawaii, as well as at an emotional memorial service at the Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado.

Image zoom Duane Chapman and Beth Chapman Darryl Oumi/Getty

RELATED: Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman Is Not Dating Again After Wife Beth’s Death: ‘Sex Is a Thing in the Past’

Though it’s been four months since Beth died, losing the love of his life hasn’t gotten any easier for Duane.

“When your spouse dies, as a man, I mean as me, so generally probably everybody, you’re released from that obligation of being married,” the bounty hunter and reality star told PEOPLE Now earlier this week. “So your mind and you go crazy.”

“And then after a while, you realize that never will no one ever love me as much as she did. And I will probably never love anyone else as much as I loved her,” said Duane, who was hospitalized for chest pains in September and later diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism.

Image zoom Duane and Beth Chapman Jason Merritt/Getty

Duane also admitted that his outlook on physical intimacy has changed in the wake of Beth’s passing — and that he’s nowhere close to wanting to date again.

“Sex is a thing like almost in the past right now,” he told PEOPLE Now. “I’m not having it and I don’t care. It’s weird.”

“Not that I have, but you know, it’s not worth it,” he explained. “I don’t want to tell the whole story about my mom, my dad and my life and all that stuff again to a new person. Not yet.”

In another interview with PEOPLE Now in August, Duane said while he’s open to love again, he will never re-marry.

“What deal we said is I will never take ‘Beth’ off my chest, I have her name here. And I will never get married,” he said. “And she said to me, ‘We are human, okay?’ And probably the same thing I’d say to her: ‘I know you’re gonna have a boyfriend, I hope you have 10, but don’t go fricking marry one, and say those words. Don’t you dare do that.’ I would say that, and she did say that to me.”