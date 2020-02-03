Dog the Bounty Hunter Posts Photo of Late Wife After Seemingly Proposing to Moon Angell

Duane “Dog” Chapman sent a message of love to his late wife, Beth Chapman, over the weekend, days after video surfaced of him appearing to propose to longtime family friend Moon Angell.

In a touching Instagram post shared on Sunday, the Dog’s Most Wanted star posted a behind-the-scenes photo of himself and Beth, snapped as the two were about to share a kiss.

“I sure miss you today!!” wrote Dog, 67.

Beth died back in June at the age of 51, from complications amid an ongoing battle with stage II throat cancer.

Dog and Beth had been married since May 2006 and owned and operated Da’Kine Bail Bonds together, the bounty hunting business that brought them reality television fame.

The former couple appeared on multiply shows together, beginning with 2004’s Dog the Bounty Hunter, the A&E show that ran until 2012. They later led CMT’s 2013 series Dog and Beth: On the Hunt and 2019’s Dog’s Most Wanted on WGN America. Beth’s health struggles were chronicled in the 2017 A&E special Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives.

RELATED: The Sweetest Things Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane Chapman Has Said About Late Wife Beth

Image zoom Duane Chapman and Beth Chapman Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Dog the Bounty Hunter Says He Called Moon Angell with Suicidal Thoughts: ‘I Couldn’t Stop Crying’

In the seven months since Beth’s death, Dog has paid tribute to Beth many times in the press and on social media.

But just last week, a clip from Dog’s upcoming appearance on The Dr. Oz Show seemed to show Dog proposing marriage to Moon Angell, a longtime family friend.

“I am a lot happier with her around,” he said in the clip. “Moon Angell, will you marry me?”

Fans will have to wait until Dog’s Dr. Oz appearance airs in full on Monday to see Angell’s response.

In January, a source told PEOPLE that Dog and Angell were not in a romantic relationship, insisting, “Moon has been a family friend to Beth and Dog for years.”

“Since Beth’s death, she has stepped in to help Dog in his time of need,” the insider said. “There will never be another Beth.”

RELATED: Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman Told Late Wife Beth He’d Date Again, But Promised He’ll ‘Never Get Married’

In August, Dog told PEOPLE Now that he’d promised Beth he wouldn’t wed again.

“What deal we said is I will never take ‘Beth’ off my chest, I have her name here, and I will never get married,” he recalled. “She said to me, ‘We are human, okay?’ And probably the same thing I’d say to her: ‘I know you’re gonna have a boyfriend, I hope you have 10, but don’t go fricking marry one, and say those words. Don’t you dare do that.’ I would say that, and she did say that to me.”

Dog went on to explain that given their agreement before her death, he feels okay with eventually dating again — “Unless she haunts me,” he joked.