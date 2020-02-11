Dog the Bounty Hunter Posts Tribute to Beth Ahead of First Valentine's Day Since Her Death

Beth Chapman may be gone, but she will forever be Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman‘s valentine.

Three days before Valentine’s Day, Duane, 67, posted a touching tribute to Instagram in her honor.

“A lot of valentines days memories that will last forever,” he captioned the slideshow on Tuesday, including photos and videos of Beth throughout the years.

This Friday will mark the first Valentine’s Day that Duane celebrates without his late wife since their marriage in 2006.

The holiday comes nearly eight months after Beth, who was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017, died on June 26 at the age of 51.

Duane announced her death in a heartbreaking tweet. “It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain,” he wrote. “Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

A rep for the Chapmans told PEOPLE, “Beth died at 5:32 this morning, the same time she would wake up to go hiking Koko Head. The exact same time. She was surrounded by family and Dog was there, holding her hand.”

The family honored Beth at a gathering with friends and fans at Fort DeRussy Beach in Waikiki, Hawaii, as well as at an emotional memorial service at the Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado.

In the wake of Beth’s passing, Dog has been spending time with longtime family friend Moon Angell, though they have denied dating.

Although Dog isn’t dating anyone in the time since he said goodbye to Beth, he is open to it in the future.

“I probably will do that, and I told her that,” Duane told PEOPLE Now in August of pursuing another relationship when the time is right. “What deal we said is I will never take ‘Beth’ off my chest, I have her name here. And I will never get married.”

“And she said to me, ‘We are human, okay?’ ” the reality star continued. “And probably the same thing I’d say to her: ‘I know you’re gonna have a boyfriend, I hope you have 10, but don’t go fricking marry one, and say those words. Don’t you dare do that.’ I would say that, and she did say that to me.”

Months later, he said that his outlook on physical intimacy has changed in the wake of Beth’s passing — and that he’s nowhere close to wanting to date again.

“Sex is a thing like almost in the past right now,” he told PEOPLE Now in October. “I’m not having it and I don’t care. It’s weird.”

“Not that I have, but you know, it’s not worth it,” he explained. “I don’t want to tell the whole story about my mom, my dad and my life and all that stuff again to a new person. Not yet.”