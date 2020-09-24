In early May, PEOPLE confirmed that Duane Chapman and Francie Frane had gotten engaged

Dog the Bounty Hunter Opens Up About His First Bounty Hunt with Fiancée Francie Frane

Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman is opening up about his fiancée, Francie Frane.

Next week, the Dog the Bounty Hunter star, 67, will sit down with Dr. Oz for an episode of The Dr. Oz Show, where Chapman shares about his first bounty hunt with Frane, who he calls a "natural."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I know she's a hunter. Her and her two sons have hunted bow hunt, so they track, they look for things that the prey leaves behind. And so she's kind of a natural," Duane says in a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek, provided by ZoCo Productions, LLC.

"She just fit right in. She started getting leads and writing them down, so there's more than just tracking and hunting," says Duane, who notes "the investigation behind the investigation."

"And she's really, really good at that," he says.

In early May, PEOPLE confirmed that Duane and Frane had gotten engaged.

"They’re very happy and looking forward to a long life together," a rep for Duane told PEOPLE.

Image zoom Francie Frane and Duane Chapman Francie Frane/Instagram

The lovebirds, who confirmed they were dating in March, told The Sun U.S. that he popped the question over a weekend in a romantic candlelit proposal at their Colorado home.

"I wasn't expecting it at all," Frane, a 51-year-old rancher from Colorado, told the outlet. "I think I had gone to pick up some food and then when I came back he had all the lights turned down with just a few lights on and a bunch of candles lit."

"So when I came in I was like, 'Wow, this is awesome,' " Frane said. "Then he said, 'Come in, sit down because I need to talk to you.' And he got down on one knee and he opened the ring box and he said, 'Will you marry me and spend the rest of our lives together?' "

The couple said they are planning on waiting until after the coronavirus lockdown to tie the knot so that all of their family members can be in attendance.

"I would love to have the biggest wedding there's ever been," the Dog's Most Wanted star told The Sun. "I'm sorry but that's just me. I hope I can talk Francie into it and open it to my fans, the 'Dog Pound,' to everybody."

"It would be one hell of a party and it's just what people need right now," the reality star added.

Their engagement came 10 months after Duane's wife Beth Chapman, who was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in 2017, died at the age of 51.

Duane told The Sun U.S. in March that he and Frane have bonded over their shared grief of losing a spouse to cancer. Frane’s late husband Bob died just months before Beth.

Image zoom Beth Chapman and Duane Chapman Duane Dog Chapman/Instagram

“I know that when I start to feel bad about Beth and it’s overwhelming, Francie seems to show up and that helps the kids,” Duane said. “And I feel that Beth expects her to show up to take care of me. And Bob, Francie’s late husband, expects me to be a man and a gentleman and so I am.”

Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE after his engagement, Duane opened up about his decision to propose to Frane — and why he believes Beth would be on board.

"I need a partner," said Duane. "I've said it before. There will never be another Mrs. Dog. There is not. Francie couldn't do that. There will be a last Mrs. Chapman. If Beth was here, and saw Francie and saw how she was raised, her morality and this and that, Beth would say, 'Big daddy, don't lose her.' "

"You'll never forget the spouse," he added. "You can't help it. I will never forget. But I've got to get out there. I've got to be able to say, 'I came out of this and you can, too.' As a human being, I don't think you look for — not a replacement, because you can never find one. I'm learning that right now."