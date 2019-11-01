Dog the Bounty Hunter Officiates Costar Kaleo Padilla's Las Vegas Wedding — See the Photos!

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman may not be ready for love again, but that doesn’t mean he won’t help a friend at his wedding.

On Thursday, the Dog’s Most Wanted star, 66, took a trip to Las Vegas, where he officiated his costar Kaleo Padilla‘s wedding to longtime girlfriend Misti Manasas.

Padilla, who works as Chapman’s security on Dog the Bounty Hunter, Dog and Beth on the Hunt and Dog’s Most Wanted, had been dating the Hawaii-based real estate agent for 12 years before they tied the knot on Halloween.

The ceremony was held outside of Sweet Beginnings by Sugar Factory, which overlooks the Las Vegas strip, under a white gazebo covered with 50,000 twinkling lights. There was also a lit-up candy tulip garden, giant lollipops and a carousel nearby.

Padilla and Manasas said “I do” surrounded by their closest family and friends, all of whom appeared to be dressed up in honor of Halloween. Chapman showed off his style in a snake-skin jacket, black pants and sunglasses.

The couple also wore non-traditional outfits for their big day, with Manasas opting for a black and beige lace gown while Padilla wore a white tuxedo with white platform boots, a white coat with leopard trimming, a matching fuzzy hat and a leopard cane.

The ceremony, which will air on the next season of Dog The Bounty Hunter in January 2020, was also live-streamed on Padilla’s Facebook page.

In the video, Chapman can be heard giving a speech about love, and of course, couldn’t refrain from mentioning his late wife Beth, who died on June 26 at the age of 51 after a battle with stage II throat cancer.

“This took twelve years in the making. There’s nothing greater, the Bible says, than love,” Chapman told the couple. “You become as one. You are physically as one, because you do the wild thing together, and then you spiritually become as one.”

“I remember the day that I met Beth and all of a sudden, she started reading my mind,” he continued. “And she would look at me and go, ‘Oh no you don’t,’ and I’d be like, ‘How in the world does she know?'”

At another point during the ceremony, Chapman said, “The Bible also talks about the angels celebrating and dancing when you people fall in love.”

“So right now in heaven, you know who is dancing,” he continued, referencing Beth. “I would have never traded, ever, what I had, and you can have the same thing … you have a real soulmate.”

The Dog’s Most Wanted star finished the ceremony by reading the vows to Padilla and Manasas for them to recite back. For his costar’s vows, Chapman had him repeat: “I, Kaleo, take Misti to be my forever partner in life.”

“I promise Misti to walk by your side forever and to love and encourage you in all that you do. I will share your laughter and I hope not many tears, challenges, and triumphs as a husband, partner, and your best friend,” he went on. “Everything I am and everything I have is yours now and forever.”

Though it’s been four months since Beth died, losing the love of his life hasn’t gotten any easier for Chapman.

“When your spouse dies, as a man, I mean as me, so generally probably everybody, you’re released from that obligation of being married,” the bounty hunter and reality star told PEOPLE Now earlier this week. “So your mind and you go crazy.”

“And then after a while, you realize that never will no one ever love me as much as she did. And I will probably never love anyone else as much as I loved her,” said Chapman, who was hospitalized for chest pains in September and later diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism.

Chapman also admitted that his outlook on physical intimacy has changed in the wake of Beth’s passing — and that he’s nowhere close to wanting to date again.

“Sex is a thing like almost in the past right now,” he told PEOPLE Now. “I’m not having it and I don’t care. It’s weird.”

“Not that I have, but you know, it’s not worth it,” he explained. “I don’t want to tell the whole story about my mom, my dad and my life and all that stuff again to a new person. Not yet.”

In another interview with PEOPLE Now in August, Chapman said while he’s open to love again, he will never re-marry.

“What deal we said is I will never take ‘Beth’ off my chest, I have her name here. And I will never get married,” he said. “And she said to me, ‘We are human, okay?’ And probably the same thing I’d say to her: ‘I know you’re gonna have a boyfriend, I hope you have 10, but don’t go fricking marry one, and say those words. Don’t you dare do that.’ I would say that, and she did say that to me.”