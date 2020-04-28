Dog the Bounty Hunter and New Girlfriend Declare Love for One Another: 'The Pain Turns to a Smile'

Image zoom Francie Frane/Instagram

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman can't keep his feelings about his new girlfriend, Francie Frane, to himself.

Over the weekend, the Dog’s Most Wanted star — who confirmed last month that he’s dating Frane — professed his love on Instagram for his significant other, sharing that Frane has been able to put a smile on his face since losing his wife, Beth Chapman, almost 10 months ago.

"I scream & Cry Beth where are you why did you leave me then I look up & see you Francie & the pain turns to a smile I LOVE YOU WOMAN !!" the 67-year-old captioned a solo shot of Frane.

Just two days later, Frane shared similar feelings for Duane on her own feed.

The 51-year-old rancher from Colorado posted a photo of a notebook page with a handwritten spiritual message.

"You never know how strong you are until being strong is the only choice you have! So you cling to God & to His word with all your might because it's all you know to do. Then one day I looked up from the ashes and there you stood. Wow God!" she wrote, seemingly referencing her relationship with Duane.

In the caption, Frane shared a line from "Isaiah 61:3" and addressed Duane writing, "I love you!"

Earlier this month, Duane and Frane spent time catching fish together in the great outdoors of Colorado.

In the footage, which was first shared to his Facebook page on April 6, the reality star is filmed by his girlfriend as he casts out his line to see if he can “catch the big one.”

In response to fans criticizing Duane for the relationship, one of the star’s daughters stepped in to defend him.

“Everyone who’s judging my father should sure pray that they never have to lose their loved one and get judged for trying to fill the void,” wrote Bonnie Chapman, 21. “Your opinion is invalid. My mother would’ve wanted him to be happy. Now please shut up and let me my dad live in peace.”

Beth, who was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in 2017, died last June at the age of 51.

In an interview with The Sun U.S. last month, Duane called his relationship with Frane “a miracle.”

“It’s going really good,” he said. “It’s a God relationship because it’s just like a miracle. It’s a miracle how we met and it’s a miracle how great we’re getting along.”

According to the outlet, Duane and Frane have bonded over their shared grief of losing a spouse to cancer. Frane’s late husband Bob died just months before Beth.

“I know that when I start to feel bad about Beth and it’s overwhelming, Francie seems to show up and that helps the kids,” Duane said. “And I feel that Beth expects her to show up to take care of me. And Bob, Francie’s late husband, expects me to be a man and a gentleman and so I am.”

Asked if he thinks he’ll marry Frane, Duane said, “There will never be another Mrs. Dog but it looks like there will be a final Mrs. Chapman.”