Dog the Bounty Hunter and Francie Frane Are Married

The controversial television personality, 68, wed Frane, 52, on Thursday in Colorado, Entertainment Tonight reports.

The wedding comes on the heels of a public rift between Dog and his daughter Bonnie, 22, who in August shared a lengthy statement accusing him of racism and homophobia, and of cheating on her mother, Beth. She and her half-sister Cecily also revealed they were not invited to Dog and Frane's wedding. (Cecily, 28, is Beth's daughter with her first husband Keith Barmore.)

Duane Chapman Francie Frane Duane Chapman and Francie Frane | Credit: Francie Frane/Instagram

Dog denied Bonnie's allegations in a statement to PEOPLE at the time and said, "Despite the sadness we feel at this rift in our family, Francie and I are looking forward to celebrating our wedding next week with the rest of our family and close friends."

Dog previously faced backlash over his use of racist language during a taped phone call with his son — during which he use the N-word over six times — that was made public in the National Enquirer in 2007. He apologized at the time and his A&E show Dog the Bounty Hunter was put on hiatus, though production resumed the following year. (The show concluded in 2012 after eight seasons.)

Earlier this week, Dog addressed Bonnie's allegations and his use of racial slurs during a sit-down interview with ET's Kevin Frazier. "I have never been a racist. I'm 33.5 percent Apache," Dog told Frazier, who is Black.

When asked by Frazier why he used the language, Dog said: "I thought I had a pass in the Black tribe to use it, kind of like Eminem. I have more Black friends than Eminem."

Frazier pushed back on Dog's defense, telling him, "That is the proximity argument. 'I have lots of Black friends, so that should make me okay with Black people.'"

Frazier added, "If you use that word, and you use it in your regular everyday life, it makes you a racist."

During the interview, Dog also denied allegations of homophobia, claiming he has "three people on my staff that are gay men." Frazier interjected, "I hear what you're saying, but remember proximity does not mean that you are not racist or homophobic."