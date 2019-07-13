Dog the Bounty Hunter Says He 'Instantly Starts Crying' When Watching Footage of Late Wife Beth

Prior to Beth Chapman’s death, she took part in filming for the family’s upcoming show Dog’s Most Wanted, but her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman isn’t sure how much of that footage will end up making it on the air.

The 66-year-old reality star still finds it very emotional to watch scenes that feature his wife, who died at the age of 51 on June 26, he explained in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I’ve already looked at some of them, OK, and I see her and I hear her and I freaking start bawling ’cause it happened,” he shared. “I just instantly start crying.”

Dog went on to share that although watching videos of his wife may be difficult, they’re also a powerful way to remember her.

“I think it’s also therapeutic that you have those. You know, if you lose a loved one, then you have the little pictures you look at. But I have her alive in that show,” he added.

Image zoom (L-R) Duane "Dog" Chapman and Beth Chapman Beth Chapman/Instagram

Dog has also been open about how the variety of ways his grief has manifested since Beth’s death two weeks ago.

“I haven’t gotten past the place where I’m still putting a pillow where she was and covering it up like the jailhouse escape,” he previously told Entertainment Tonight. “And then I wake up in the middle of the night and see her and it doesn’t register that [it] ain’t her. I’m still there.”

He also revealed that he’s dropped 17 pounds since he said goodbye to Beth.

“I can’t eat. Two bites, I’m full,” he explained. “So I gotta force-feed myself like I force-fed her.”

Dog went on to share that while he “would never commit suicide,” he is at peace if his time on Earth were to end soon.

“I am ready now to go,” he said, but added that his wife, who battled a stage II throat cancer diagnosis, “was never ready.”

On Saturday, Beth’s family, friends and fans will have the chance to say their final farewells at her funeral, which will be streamed live on WGNAmerica.com and the Dog’s Most Wanted Facebook page.

Dog previously announced Beth’s funeral arrangements on Twitter and Facebook, sharing that it will be held at the Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado.