After the tragic death of his wife Beth Chapman, Duane Chapman has been spending time with another woman in his life.

In a recent interview on The Dr. Oz Show, the Dog the Bounty Hunter star, 66, appeared to offer a marriage proposal to longtime family friend Moon Angell in a trailer for the upcoming episode.

“I am a lot happier with her around,” Duane said during the interview, with Angell beside him.

Despite the apparent proposal — which will air in full on Monday — a source previously told PEOPLE earlier this month that there wasn’t a romantic element to their relationship.

“Moon has been a family friend to Beth and Dog for years,” said the source at the time. “Since Beth’s death, she has stepped in to help Dog in his time of need. There will never be another Beth.”

So who is Angell? Here’s everything to know about the Chapman family friend.

RELATED: Dog the Bounty Hunter Says He Called Moon Angell with Suicidal Thoughts: ‘I Couldn’t Stop Crying’

Image zoom Moon Angell and Duane Chapman Duane Lee Chapman/Instagram

She’s known the Chapman family for more than two decades

Angell became a personal assistant for Duane and Beth more than 20 years ago. According to her LinkedIn profile, she was hired in September 1998, overseeing the couple’s contracts, managing budgets and even helping out with child care.

Describing some of her responsibilities, Angell writes that she was tasked to “create a safe, nurturing and stimulating environment in which the children could thrive and develop.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

After Beth’s death from cancer in June, Angell shared a memory she made with the woman she called “Lil Sis.”

“I will never forget being part of THIS day … ‘member what i told you B? ANGELIC … you looked sooooo ANGELIC!!!! ‘course w/a lil mischievous in there ta’boot,” she wrote on Instagram. “HA, you was alllllllways make’n us laugh till our bellies ached! SUCH AN AMAAAAAAAAZE’n WOMAN … THE WHOLLLLLLLE WORLD IS REACH’n OUT TO YOU BETH’I … WE LOVVVVVVE YOU.”

You’re disgusting woman. Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife, who you were supposed to be a “friend “ to, Is the lowest scum on the planet-Which for you wasn’t that far of a step down from where you were before. God will get you MARY !!! — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) December 19, 2019

Duane’s daughter Lyssa has a contentious relationship with her

In December, Duane’s daughter Lyssa Chapman got in a heated Twitter battle with Angell, responding to a since-deleted report that she was dating her father.

“You’re disgusting woman,” Lyssa, 32, tweeted at Angell. “Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife, who you were supposed to be a ‘friend’ to, Is the lowest scum on the planet-Which for you wasn’t that far of a step down from where you were before. God will get you MARY !!!.”

Angell then defended herself, denying any relationship in now-deleted tweets.

She has a daughter she calls Roo’B

Angell shares a close relationship with her daughter, who she often refers to as her “best friend” on Instagram.

Earlier this week, the proud mom shared a selfie of the two of them, writing in a series of hashtags that “daughters are a girl’s best friend.” In another post from inside a car in Hawaii, Angell wrote, “Me & My daughter Roo’B 🌺.”

Image zoom Beth Chapman and Duane Chapman, 2017 Darryl Oumi/Getty

Duane once confided in her when he was suicidal

During the new Dr. Oz interview, Duane revealed that at a dark time while grieving Beth, he was contemplating suicide, but called Angell who talked him down.

“Well, I couldn’t stop crying,” he said. “I’m Apache, I wasn’t going to commit suicide with a gun or something. I was going to take a lot of pills because she left — Beth left all her big pills there. So I thought, I just need one drink a water.”

He added of Angell’s talking him through his mindset: “Well, she’s pretty rough, this one.”

“I say ‘brutally honest,’ ” Angell said. “I don’t go in and out. It’s one way. And this is the way we’re going to do it. He needs to get going. We need to get back on the show and get him busy again.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.