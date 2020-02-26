Dog the Bounty Hunter and Daughter Cecily Show Off T-Shirt in Honor of Late Wife Beth Chapman

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman and his family are keeping Beth Chapman close to their heart — literally.

The 67-year-old reality star posted a photo alongside his daughter Cecily showing off a t-shirt they designed in tribute to Beth. The two smile as they hold up the shirt that reads “For Beth” across the chest.

“Family! with my beautiful daughter Cecily,” he captioned the photo.

Dog and Cecily teamed up with the eco-friendly apparel company One Love One Tribe to design the collection of shirts, hats, leggings, sports bras and more.

Beth was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017 and died on June 26, 2019, at the age of 51.

Earlier this month, Dog celebrated Valentine’s Day without his wife for the first time since their 2006 wedding. He posted an emotional tribute to mark the day.

“How I wish upon a star where are YOU BETH WHERE ARE YOU !!” he captioned a photo of Beth.

Three days before the romantic holiday, Dog posted a touching tribute to Instagram.

“A lot of valentines days memories that will last forever,” he captioned the slideshow, including photos and videos of Beth throughout the years.

Although Dog has publicly mourned the loss of his wife, his relationship status recently came under question when he appeared to be getting close with family friend Moon Angell.

The two made an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show, where they insisted their relationship is strictly platonic.

“Beth was my best friend,” Angell said. “Duane is my best friend. I’m not crossing that line.”

And a source previously told PEOPLE that Dog and Angell are not in a romantic relationship.

“Moon has been a family friend to Beth and Dog for years,” the source said. “Since Beth’s death, she has stepped in to help Dog in his time of need. There will never be another Beth.”

Last year, Dog told PEOPLE that he’d promised Beth he wouldn’t get married again.