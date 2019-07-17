Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughter Says He’ll Never Remarry After Beth Chapman’s Death

One of Duane “Dog” Chapman‘s children says the reality star won’t remarry after the recent death of his wife and “one of a kind” love Beth Chapman.

Dog and Beth’s daughter Bonnie, 20, reportedly addressed the possibility during a question and answer session posted to her Instagram Story on Monday and since deleted, according to Hollywood Life.

“Nope, he found his soulmate,” she responded to a fan who asked if Dog would ever remarry. “No one can replace her in his heart. Their love was one of a kind, it made me believe love truly exists.”

Beth, who had a stage II throat cancer diagnosis, died on June 26 at the age of 51. “She hiked the stairway to heaven,” Dog announced at the time.

Earlier this week, Bonnie paid tribute to her mother at her memorial service in Colorado on Saturday.

“I’ve never imagined I would lose my mom at 20. I never imagined walking down the aisle without her or her not judging my dress. I never imagined a life without her, it’s really tough now being without her,” she said.

“I lost my rock. I never imagined having to write a speech like this, to the most beautiful woman who ever lived. I would never lose footage of my mother, there will always be another video, another episode, another clip,” she shared, referencing the family’s popular series.

Image zoom Beth Chapman and Dog the Bounty Hunter Darryl Oumi/Getty

Image zoom Bonnie Chapman; Duane Chapman Bonnie Chapman Instagram; Scott Olson/Getty Images

“I’m so thankful she was able to share her life and our family’s life with all of you,” Bonnie continued at the memorial service. “The world isn’t going to be the same without my mother. My family has been so tough, my father has been doing an amazing job. Beth Chapman will never be forgotten and I can say that with confidence.”

Dog also took the stage at his wife’s memorial service, speaking for nearly 30 minutes.

“I cannot believe that she’s gone,” he said. “This is not possible, I want to wake up from a dream.”

“She will never be dead to me. She is in another place,” Dog continued. “I’m gonna get to heaven and make her so proud. She’s gonna say like she said here, ‘That’s my man right there, that’s big daddy right there.’ “

During his speech, Dog also gave advice to couples and those in relationships.

“If you’re beefin’ with your old lady, stop and kiss her right now. Because you’re gonna feel so bad when he or her are not with you anymore,” he said.

“It is one of the worst feelings a man or woman could ever have. I’m telling you,” he shared. “I’ve never felt this bad, I’m sad. I didn’t want to do a celebration of life because I’m sad. I miss her so much.”