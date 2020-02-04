Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Lyssa Chapman Charged with Harassment After Arrest

Image zoom Lyssa Chapman/ Instagram

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman‘s daughter Lyssa Rae Chapman has been charged following her arrest.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE, Lyssa, 32, has been charged with two counts of harassment by the deputy prosecuting attorney of the city and county of Honolulu, Hawaii, after she allegedly struck and shoved a man and a woman.

TMZ reports that the woman is Lyssa’s girlfriend.

Lyssa was arrested late Thursday night on charges of harassment and resisting arrest, a media spokesperson for the Honolulu Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE. She was released on $500 bail for the harassment offense and $100 for the resisting arrest offense.

According to TMZ, Lyssa was not charged with resisting arrest.

Lyssa seemed to allude to her troubles on Twitter, sharing a meme that read, “I TRIED TO FOLLOW MY DREAMS BUT NOW I HAVE MULTIPLE RESTRAINING ORDERS.”

Duane did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment when first contacted after Lyssa’s arrest.