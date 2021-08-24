Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Bonnie Accuses Him of Racism and Homophobia amid Wedding Drama

After Bonnie, 22, and her half-sister Cecily, 28, told TMZ this week that they were not invited to Dog's Sep. 2 wedding to his fiancée Francie Frane, Bonnie shared a lengthy statement on social media accusing Dog, 68, of racism, homophobia and infidelity.

Bonnie claimed Frane, 52, told her the reason she was not invited to the wedding is her participation in and support of Black Lives Matter protests with The System, a show apparently available via a "streaming platform" called UnleashedTV. According to Bonnie, Dog was fired by UnleashedTV. PEOPLE has reached out to the platform for comment.

"I'm sorry, but I can't defend my Dad's racism," Bonnie wrote. "When it comes to 'The System' on UnleashedTV, my father was fired by the platform for using racial and homophobic epithets toward my fellow cast members on the show, which is about social justice advocacy and protesting violence and racial bias by police. I have expressed time and time again my ever-growing disappointment in my father's progression into his old racist ways."

In a statement issued via their rep, Dog and Frane tell PEOPLE, "Bonnie's allegations are false and a misguided attempt to derail our wedding." The statement claims Bonnie and Cecily, who is Beth's daughter with her first husband Keith Barmore, have been "groomed by disgruntled former associates" of Dog "who want revenge at any cost and are attempting to tarnish [his] reputation."

The statement continues: "Please pray for Bonnie and Cecily to be released from whatever hold these people have on them. We love them and pray for them everyday. We are grateful to the rest of our family for helping us to set the record straight. Despite the sadness we feel at this rift in our family, Francie and I are looking forward to celebrating our wedding next week with the rest of our family and close friends."

Duane Chapman Francie Frane Duane Chapman and Francie Frane | Credit: Francie Frane/Instagram

In her social media post, Bonnie went on to accuse Dog of cheating on her late mother, Beth Chapman, who was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in 2017 and died in June 2019 at the age of 51.

"I had forgiven my father after my mother's death for countless actions that I shouldn't have," she wrote. "He would cheat on my mom all the time, and I hated him every time he did it, but I forgave him for that because I wanted a relationship with my dad."

She continued, "My mom was a true leader, and believe it or not; she kept my dad focused on his career. We all know of his missteps, but my mom always stood by him. ... She loved my father and did her best to make him the best man he could be. All too often, that job consisted of dealing with his near-constant infidelity with her friends and strangers while trying to teach him to be a better man. I don't think that work was in vain; I think mom did change my dad. But that change vanished when my mom died."

Dog the Bounty Hunter, Beth Chapman Beth Chapman and Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman | Credit: Duane Dog Chapman/Instagram

Bonnie additionally criticized Dog for associating "with people like right-wing megachurch pastor Greg Locke," who has posted homophobic content on social media and made headlines recently for telling his church members in Tennessee that they will be kicked out if they wear a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dog appeared on an episode of Locke's podcast in April, and the pastor has said he is "proud" to call Dog a friend.

"I'm sorry to speak about the real Duane Chapman for those who loved my mother and loved the man she loved," Bonnie wrote. "I know this may be a shock to some of the public, but you deserve the truth. I'm sorry for those who looked up to my father growing up. I'm sorry to those who truly thought he was a good man; I thought so too at some point."

She continued: "I believe my father, at some point, was making his best efforts to be a good man, which is why I've publicly ALWAYS defended him. I followed my mom's lead. I followed the strongest woman I've ever known. I was scared my only parent would hate me. I was scared of not being invited to family gatherings. However, I know my mom would never stand for this, and it is in honor of her legacy that I speak out."

Bonnie accused Dog of embracing "old prejudices," claiming he has called BLM protestors "thugs" and used "horrific epithets" against LGBTQ people.

She also claimed Frane contracted COVID-19 last year, in December, but "flew to speaking events" regardless. Dog's rep tells PEOPLE, "Francie did not travel with COVID-19. That is patently untrue."

Bonnie concluded: "If my dad and his new wife want to travel to right-wing churches attacking gay people and advancing QAnon theories, he can certainly do that, but I'm going to stand by the memory and legacy of my mom, Beth Chapman. Her memory, and the values she stood for, are worth fighting to advance. I said before that I really didn't know why I wasn't invited to my dads [sic] wedding. While I knew he was mad about being fired, he has only himself to blame. I thought my dad would be man enough to put family first, but it appears that man died with my mother."

Following the post, Bonnie's half-sister Lyssa Chapman spoke out in Dog's defense on Twitter. Lyssa, Dog's daughter with ex-wife Lyssa Rae Brittain, also claimed Bonnie had been "indoctrinated" by former business partners of Dog's.

"My sister(s) are putting out lies about our father," Lyssa wrote. "Do not listen! For the record, Bonnie and Cecily are loved by our family and we are heartbroken that bad people are using them to get revenge on Dad. Dad is not a racist and not homophobic. He loves all people."

Dog previously faced backlash over his use of racist language during a taped phone call with his son that was made public in the National Enquirer in 2007. He apologized at the time.

"My sincerest, heartfelt apologies go out to every person I have offended for my regrettable use of very inappropriate language," he said in part. "I am deeply disappointed in myself for speaking out of anger to my son and using such a hateful term in a private phone conversation."