Dog the Bounty Hunter Celebrates First Valentine's Day Since Wife Beth’s Death: 'Where Are You'

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman was missing his late wife Beth Chapman on Valentine’s Day.

The 67-year-old posted an emotional tribute to Beth over the weekend, which marked the first Valentine’s Day holiday that Dog celebrated without his late wife since their marriage in 2006.

“How I wish upon a star where are YOU BETH WHERE ARE YOU !!” he captioned a photo of Beth.

RELATED: The Sweetest Things Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane Chapman Has Said About Late Wife Beth

Three days before the romantic holiday, Dog posted a touching tribute to Instagram in her honor.

“A lot of valentines days memories that will last forever,” he captioned the slideshow on Tuesday, including photos and videos of Beth throughout the years.

Earlier this month, Dog addressed his rumored relationship with longtime family friend Moon Angell during an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show.

To prove that their relationship is nothing more than a friendship, Dog proposed to Angell on the show, knowing she would reject him.

“I think this will put a stop to a lot of this,” he said. “Moon Angell will you marry me?”

Looking at him in shock, Angell replied, “What? No. We’re friends, Duane. I love you as a friend.”

“I know, but I want everyone else to know,” he said.

RELATED: Dog the Bounty Hunter Says He Called Moon Angell with Suicidal Thoughts: ‘I Couldn’t Stop Crying’

Image zoom Moon Angell and Duane Chapman Duane Lee Chapman/Instagram

“Beth was my best friend,” Angell responded. “Duane is my best friend. I’m not crossing that line.”

Dog and Angell’s relationship came under question after he posted an Instagram selfie of the two together earlier this month, leading many to believe they are a couple. Dog’s daughter Lyssa Chapman has been openly disapproved of their relationship.

However, a source previously told PEOPLE that Dog and Angell are not in a romantic relationship.

“Moon has been a family friend to Beth and Dog for years,” the source said. “Since Beth’s death, she has stepped in to help Dog in his time of need. There will never be another Beth.”

Last year, Dog told PEOPLE that he’d promised Beth he wouldn’t get married again. (Beth, who was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017, died on June 26 at the age of 51.)