Dog the Bounty Hunter Celebrates First Thanksgiving with Fiancée Francie Frane
PEOPLE confirmed the couple's engagement in May
Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman and his fiancée Francie Frane have a lot to be thankful for this year.
The couple celebrated their first Thanksgiving together on Thursday, with Frane sharing a photo of the two with a holiday-themed border.
"Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours!!" she captioned the post.
Dog also wished his followers a happy Thanksgiving, posting a simple animated message on Instagram.
Dog, 67, revealed his relationship with Frane, a 51-year-old rancher from Colorado, in March. The romance came almost 10 months after his wife Beth Chapman, who was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in 2017, died in June 2019 at the age of 51.
Dog has been open about his grief since Beth's passing, but says he's found comfort in his relationship with Frane. Frane's late husband Bob died just months before Beth, and she and Dog have bonded over their shared grief of losing a spouse to cancer.
PEOPLE confirmed the couple's engagement in May. At the time, Dog opened up about his decision to propose to Frane — and why he thinks Beth would be on board.
"I need a partner," he told PEOPLE. "I've said it before. There will never be another Mrs. Dog. There is not. Francie couldn't do that. There will be a last Mrs. Chapman. If Beth was here, and saw Francie and saw how she was raised, her morality and this and that, Beth would say, 'Big daddy, don't lose her.' "
"You'll never forget the spouse," he continued. "You can't help it. I will never forget. But I've got to get out there. I've got to be able to say, 'I came out of this and you can, too.' As a human being, I don't think you look for — not a replacement, because you can never find one. I'm learning that right now."