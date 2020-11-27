Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman and his fiancée Francie Frane have a lot to be thankful for this year.

The couple celebrated their first Thanksgiving together on Thursday, with Frane sharing a photo of the two with a holiday-themed border.

"Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours!!" she captioned the post.

Dog also wished his followers a happy Thanksgiving, posting a simple animated message on Instagram.

Dog has been open about his grief since Beth's passing, but says he's found comfort in his relationship with Frane. Frane's late husband Bob died just months before Beth, and she and Dog have bonded over their shared grief of losing a spouse to cancer.

PEOPLE confirmed the couple's engagement in May. At the time, Dog opened up about his decision to propose to Frane — and why he thinks Beth would be on board.

"I need a partner," he told PEOPLE. "I've said it before. There will never be another Mrs. Dog. There is not. Francie couldn't do that. There will be a last Mrs. Chapman. If Beth was here, and saw Francie and saw how she was raised, her morality and this and that, Beth would say, 'Big daddy, don't lose her.' "