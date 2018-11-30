Dog the Bounty Hunter Says Wife Beth Chapman Is 'Not Doing Well' After Emergency Surgery

Dog the Bounty Hunter‘s Duane “Dog” Chapman has shared a solemn update on his wife Beth’s health.

“Please say a prayer, she’s not doing good,” the reality star, 65, told TMZ photographers outside of Mr. Chow restaurant in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening, two days after PEOPLE confirmed Beth, 51, was hospitalized on Monday night for an emergency surgery to clear a throat blockage that was obstructing her airways.

Accompanying Dog during his Wednesday dinner outing was his daughter Lyssa, whose mother is Lyssa Rae Brittain.

“They got most of the throat cancer out,” Dog told Us Weekly on Wednesday. “Her airway is clear now, but the doctors are afraid that it has spread. They are doing a biopsy scan to check if it has spread. I told them I need to know right away and they’re going to get me the results by tomorrow. Hopefully it hasn’t spread. Last time it didn’t spread at all, so we’re hoping the same thing.”

On Tuesday, Dog’s son Duane Lee told Page Six, “[Beth]’s at Cedars-Sinai right now. It’s life-threatening.”

The major procedure comes more than a year after Beth’s husband confirmed in September 2017 that she had been diagnosed with stage II throat cancer.

Beth underwent surgery to remove the tumor from her throat, but the recovery was tough. The Chapmans told PEOPLE that they were making it through the dark time together.

“I take it one day at a time. And I believe in the power of prayer,” Beth said, while husband Dog added, “She’s very tough, and she can beat this.”

Two months after the pair announced Beth’s diagnosis, he revealed in November 2017 that she was cancer-free.