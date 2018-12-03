Dog the Bounty Hunter's Wife Beth Chapman Leaves Hospital Despite Doctor's Advice

Less than a week after undergoing emergency surgery, Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman has left the hospital.

Beth, 51, wife of Duane “Dog” Chapman, 61, was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer last year. Two months later, the couple announced she was cancer-free — but on Nov. 26, she was rushed to the hospital in Los Angeles for an emergency surgery to clear a throat blockage that was obstructing her airways. The cancer has reportedly returned.

They have since checked out of the hospital and returned to their home in Colorado.

“They say the cancer follows the path of least resistance, so it goes downward. Half of her lung was full of water,” Dog told Us Weekly on Sunday. “She’s much more comfortable now [that] she can breathe, but she just wanted to come back to Colorado, she loves it here.”

According to Dog, they left against her doctors’ advice.

“They told us they didn’t want her to leave the hospital, but she was adamant, she just wanted to be home,” he said, adding that they “were met by friends when we landed who brought us home.”

“Beth slept for almost an entire day,” he said. “And she was more comfortable, then she got up and she was trying to do things around the house, trying to do laundry and wash the dishes, I said to her, ‘I’ve done all that, don’t worry.’ “

As they await the results of Beth’s biopsy, the A&E star admitted he’s “nervous.”

“It’s like you kinda know what’s gonna happen, but you’re hoping and praying it’s not,” he said.

Last week, Dog told Us that they were hoping the cancer hadn’t spread.

“They got most of the throat cancer out,” he said. “Her airway is clear now, but the doctors are afraid that it has spread. They are doing a biopsy scan to check if it has spread. … Hopefully it hasn’t spread. Last time it didn’t spread at all, so we’re hoping the same thing.”

The former A&E stars wed in 2006 after 16 years together. Their family starred on the reality series for eight seasons until 2012.

Speaking to PEOPLE after Beth’s initial diagnosis last year, Dog vowed to support Beth no matter what.

“When we made a pledge many years ago, I said I’d love her in sickness and in health until death do us part,” he said. “And that truth has really, really come alive in my mind. And I have to stand on that; I gave her an oath that I would love her forever. And thank God it’s not till death do us part at this point.”