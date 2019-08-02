Dog the Bounty Hunter's Store Robbed, Late Wife Beth Chapman's Belongings Stolen

Duane “Dog” Chapman is offering a cash reward for any leads on who burglarized his store this week, stealing items that belonged to his late wife Beth Chapman.

“The official Dog and Beth merchandise store was robbed on Thursday,” the Chapman family said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Not only did the thieves take thousands of dollars of clothing, these criminals took priceless personal belongings of our beloved Beth, including tributes to her kindly left by our amazing fans. We are working with our friends in law enforcement to find these perpetrators, and are offering a cash reward to anyone who provides information about their identity. To whoever did this, you better watch out. Dog is coming for you.”

Edgewater Police Department Corporal Bob Brink, a public information officer, told PEOPLE that an individual on Dog’s team went to the store in Edgewater, Colorado, for business-related reasons on Thursday and encountered the crime scene, but police were first notified of a break-in on Tuesday around 1 a.m. local time.

“We got a report from a citizen that there was a broken-out front door,” Brink said. “Last night, a representative from [Dog’s team] did give us a call and said there was some missing merchandise, as well as other items of personal value, so we’re following up on a couple leads.”

Sources told The Blast that thousands of dollars in merchandise, family keepsakes and some of Beth’s personal property had been taken. According to The Blast, Beth’s items had been on display as a memorial to the late reality star.

“The Bible says it is an unforgivable sin to steal from the dead,” Dog, 66, wrote early Friday morning, on a retweet of The Blast‘s story. “LARGE CASH REWARD FOR ANY INFORMATION FIR WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS !!!”

The Bible says it is an unforgivable sin to steal from the dead

LARGE CASH REWARD FOR ANY INFORMATION FIR WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS !!! https://t.co/TEUKHjOkvH — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) August 2, 2019

RELATED: See Beth Chapman’s Final Days of Bounty Hunting Before Her Death in Teaser for Dog’s Most Wanted

Beth, who was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017, died on June 26 at the age of 51. Dog announced the news in a heartbreaking tweet.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain,” wrote the Dog the Bounty Hunter star. “Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

A rep for the Chapmans told PEOPLE, “Beth died at 5:32 this morning, the same time she would wake up to go hiking Koko Head. The exact same time. She was surrounded by family and Dog was there, holding her hand.”

The family honored Beth at a gathering with friends and fans at Fort DeRussy Beach in Waikiki, Hawaii, as well as at an emotional memorial service at the Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado.

Image zoom Duane "Dog" Chapman (L) and Beth Chapman Rick Diamond/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Dog the Bounty Hunter Says Beth Chapman Told Him ‘Let Me Go’ in Final Moments Before Death

Late last month, as the one-month anniversary of Beth’s death approached, Dog shared a photo of his late wife smiling at the camera.

“My Baby,” he captioned it.

“I miss her so much,” commented Jamie Chapman, who is married to Dog’s son Leland Chapman.

Brink told PEOPLE that police are in the “early stages” of investigation into the burglary. Cops are asking anyone with information (including cell-phone video and camera footage from neighboring businesses) to contact the police department at (303) 235-0500.