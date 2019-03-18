Dog the Bounty Hunter's Son Leland Chapman Delivers Fugitive to Alabama Jail

Like father, like son.

Duane “Dog” Chapman (a.k.a. Dog the Bounty Hunter) is back in action with a new reality show coming to WGN America, Dog’s Most Wanted — and it looks like his son will star in the series as well.

On Sunday, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama posted two photos on their Facebook page revealing that Dog’s son Leland Chapman, 42, apprehended a fugitive and delivered him to the Morgan County Jail.

“It was great to have Leland and the crew for ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ stop by and visit with our team!” they wrote.

Leland Chapman lives in Alabama with his wife, model Jamie Pilar Chapman, according to AL.com, which first reported the news.

Dog’s Most Wanted follows the world-famous bounty hunter and his team of professionals, The Dirty Dozen, as they pursue Dog’s “bucket list” of most-wanted fugitives. Together they will hunt down the Most Wanted Fugitives from the FBI, U.S. Marshals and States’ lists throughout the country.

While shooting the show earlier this month, Dog, 66, and his wife Beth Chapman successfully negotiated the surrender of an accused rapist and fugitive, Jinel Sexton, who was wanted on the crime of sexual battery of a minor. Sexton was wanted out of St. Tammany Parish and the capture — teased in video footage, above — took place in Covington, Louisiana. Sexton was booked into Covington jail on a no bond hold.

WGN America has not yet announced a premiere date for Dog’s Most Wanted.