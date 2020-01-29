Dog the Bounty Hunter Shares Last Photo of Son Garry with Late Wife Beth Chapman

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman is continuing to honor his wife Beth Chapman seven months after her death.

On Tuesday, the Dog’s Most Wanted reality star wished his and Beth’s son Garry a happy birthday on Instagram by posting the last photo the mother and son posed for together before she died.

“The last picture Garry Boy took w/ his Mother !!! Happy Birthday Son Love You …Dad !!” Dog, 66, captioned the shot.

Beth, who was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017, died on June 26 at the age of 51. Beth and Dog had four children together: Garry, 18, Bonnie, 20, Dominic, 34, and Cecily, 26 (Beth’s daughter with her ex-husband whom Duane adopted).

RELATED: Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman Says Some of His Kids Are ‘Barely Making It’ After Beth’s Death

In an interview with PEOPLE Now in August, Dog admitted that some of their kids are “barely” making it without their mom.

“Each one copes differently, there is a few that really barely making it,” Dog said. “We don’t know what to do. We haven’t read, we weren’t prepared. I lost my mother first, and when my mom passed away, I’m like, ‘I wish dad would have died first, you know, ’cause I love my mommy.’ So I went to them and said, ‘I’m so sorry that I didn’t die first and mom did.’ “

“And they were like, ‘Yeah dad, why?’ ” Dog added. “So I was like, ‘Oh my god, I know what that feels like, I should’ve been the one. The guy goes first.’ “

Image zoom Beth and Dog Getty Images

Dog said that while the children are contributing at home with what they can, most of the responsibilities have still fallen on his shoulders. “It’s not been that long. They are helping cook, because Beth was a fantastic cook,” he said.

An emotional Dog added, “I am doing their laundry, I’m vacuuming, making my own bed. So I don’t wanna lie, they do nothing. They’re kids. … It’s just, ‘Dad’s there, he can do it.’ “

Although Dog said in an October PEOPLE Now interview that he was nowhere near ready to date again, rumors have begun to swirl that he is dating longtime friend Moon Angell after he shared an Instagram selfie of the two together.

Image zoom Duane Lee Chapman/Instagram

RELATED: Dog the Bounty Hunter Appears to Propose to Moon Angell 7 Months After Wife Beth Chapman’s Death

A source close to Dog told PEOPLE earlier this month that they are not dating.

“Moon has been a family friend to Beth and Dog for years,” the source said. “Since Beth’s death, she has stepped in to help Dog in his time of need. There will never be another Beth.”

However, in a new clip from The Dr. Oz Show, he appears to propose to Moon Angell.

“I am a lot happier with her around,” he says through tears of Angell in the clip. “Moon Angell, will you marry me?”

The full episode of Dr. Oz airs Monday.