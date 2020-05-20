Dog the Bounty Hunter Remembers Late Wife Beth Chapman on Their Wedding Anniversary

It's an emotional day for Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman.

On Wednesday, the Dog's Most Wanted star paid tribute to his late wife Beth Chapman on what would have been their 14th wedding anniversary.

"She said Big Daddy your [sic] going to be so sad when I am not here on our next anniversary," he captioned a photo of the couple. "Why did she have to be so right??"

The reality stars wed in Hawaii on May 20, 2006. Beth, who was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in 2017, died last June at the age of 51.

Dog, 67, has been open about his grief since her passing, but he's found comfort in his new relationship with Francie Frane, a 51-year-old rancher from Colorado. Frane's late husband Bob died just months before Beth, and she and Dog have bonded over their shared grief of losing a spouse to cancer.

Earlier this month, PEOPLE confirmed the couple's engagement. Speaking with PEOPLE, Dog opened up about his decision to propose to Frane — and why he believes Beth would be on board.

Image zoom Duane Chapman and Francie Frane Francie Frane/Instagram

"I need a partner," he said. "I've said it before. There will never be another Mrs. Dog. There is not. Francie couldn't do that. There will be a last Mrs. Chapman. If Beth was here, and saw Francie and saw how she was raised, her morality and this and that, Beth would say, 'Big daddy, don't lose her.'"

"You'll never forget the spouse," he continued. "You can't help it. I will never forget. But I've got to get out there. I've got to be able to say, 'I came out of this and you can, too.' As a human being, I don't think you look for — not a replacement, because you can never find one. I'm learning that right now."