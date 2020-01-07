Dog the Bounty Hunter Is Not Dating Family Friend After Wife Beth Chapman's Death, Source Says

Duane “Dog” Chapman is not in a new relationship almost seven months after his beloved wife Beth Chapman‘s death from cancer complications.

On Tuesday, the bounty hunter and Dog’s Most Wanted reality star shared an Instagram selfie of himself and Moon Angell, a longtime friend of the famous family.

“Thank you MOON !!!!” Dog, 66, captioned the shot, which featured him giving the camera a thumbs up. Fans flooded the post with supportive comment, assuming the two were a couple.

However, a source close to Dog tells PEOPLE they are not dating.

“Moon has been a family friend to Beth and Dog for years,” the source says. “Since Beth’s death, she has stepped in to help Dog in his time of need. There will never be another Beth.”

Last month, his daughter Lyssa Chapman engaged in a nasty Twitter feud with Angell, responding to a now-deleted report that she is dating Dog.

“You’re disgusting woman,” Lyssa, 32, wrote in a tweet to Angell. “Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife, who you were supposed to be a ‘friend’ to, Is the lowest scum on the planet-Which for you wasn’t that far of a step down from where you were before. God will get you MARY !!!.”

You’re disgusting woman. Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife, who you were supposed to be a “friend “ to, Is the lowest scum on the planet-Which for you wasn’t that far of a step down from where you were before. God will get you MARY !!! — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) December 19, 2019

After Angell defended herself and denied any relationship in now-deleted tweets, Lyssa responded, “I know you don’t know this. But he’s my dad you dummy. Riding is coat tail. Bitch please. Lol. You’re dumb. Keep talking shit about his baby and see how far that gets you.”

Lyssa later said that she blocked Angell on Twitter, calling her “so annoying.”

On Monday, Lyssa again slammed Angell on Twitter.

“Happiness is granted to all, and all I wish is happiness for my family,” she wrote. “When a person who has ill intentions, that my mother specifically warned me about before her passing tries to enter, the war is on. The devil ALWAYS goes for the weakest link. Not today satan.”

In her final tweet on the matter from Monday, Lyssa wrote, “My dad is a GROWN ASS MAN. His money. His dynasty. But you can guarantee that my name is not going down in history as a person who supported this.”

Beth, who was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017, died on June 26 at the age of 51. In an interview with PEOPLE Now in October, Dog said he was nowhere near ready to date again.

“Not that I have, but you know, it’s not worth it,” he explained. “I don’t want to tell the whole story about my mom, my dad and my life and all that stuff again to a new person. Not yet.”

In another interview with PEOPLE Now in August, Dog said while he’s open to love again, he will never re-marry.

“What deal we said is I will never take ‘Beth’ off my chest, I have her name here. And I will never get married,” he said. “And she said to me, ‘We are human, okay?’ And probably the same thing I’d say to her: ‘I know you’re gonna have a boyfriend, I hope you have 10, but don’t go fricking marry one, and say those words. Don’t you dare do that.’ I would say that, and she did say that to me.”