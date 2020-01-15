Son of Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Friend Moon Angell Arrested After Allegedly Violating Probation

Duane “Dog” Chapman‘s family friend Justin Bihag, who appeared on Dog the Bounty Hunter, was arrested in Colorado on Sunday, PEOPLE confirms.

Bihag, 36, is the son of Moon Angell, the woman who Dog, 66, recently denied dating. He was arrested in connection with violating his probation stemming from a past domestic violence charge, according to the arrest report obtained by PEOPLE. In the report, the police officer states that Bihag referred to Dog as his “uncle.”

“Justin was able to contact Duane and told him the cops were at the house. Duane attempted to calm Justin down, but Justin’s attitude would become angry and then calm,” according to the report.

PEOPLE is out to a rep for the Chapmans for comment.

The arrest report also states that Dog’s daughter, Lyssa Chapman, was the person that tipped off the Edgewater Police Department.

Lyssa, 32, claimed in the report that she had been in contact with a 35-year-old woman named Megan through social media. Lyssa said she had seen videos of Bihag drinking alcohol on social media, and Megan said she observed prior instances of Bihag drinking.

Lyssa stated in the report that Megan, a recovering drug addict, is willing to testify about Bihig drinking and allegedly being abusive to her in the past.

When police entered an Edgewater home that Bihag said is owned by Dog on Sunday night, they found a marijuana pipe, the arrest record states. Bihag admitted to the officer on scene, Sgt. Scott Green, the he’d used marijuana and said that he had a marijuana card. He also admitted to drinking alcohol.

Sgt. Green, who was accompanied by Sgt. Geerdes on the scene, says in the report that they “could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” from Bihag’s breath. The report also claims that Bihag’s eyes “were bloodshot and glossy.”

Sgt. Green says in the arrest record that Bihag realized it was Lyssa who called the cops. When Green told him that he also received information from Megan, Bihag claimed he had no idea who Megan was.

Bihag was then was arrested without incident on suspicion of violating his protective order, which had banned him of any substance use, per the arrest report. He was transported to the Jefferson County Detention Center.

Bihag did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The day after Bihag’s arrest, Lyssa, 32, tweeted, “Nothing like a good dose of JUSTICE. One down, one to go.”

Nothing like a good dose of JUSTICE. One down, one to go. 💪🏽 — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) January 13, 2020

The arrest comes just a few days after a source close to Dog told PEOPLE that the reality star and Bihag’s mother are not dating, despite the two posing together for a selfie on Dog’s Instagram earlier last week.

“Moon has been a family friend to Beth and Dog for years,” the source said. “Since Beth’s death, she has stepped in to help Dog in his time of need. There will never be another Beth.”

Dog’s wife Beth Chapman died in June of cancer complications. After the bounty hunter shared the Instagram selfie last week of he and Angell, which read, “Thank you MOON !!!!” fans flooded the post with supportive comments, assuming the two were a couple.

Last month, Lyssa engaged in a nasty Twitter feud with Angell, responding to a now-deleted report that she is dating Dog.

“You’re disgusting woman,” Lyssa wrote in a tweet to Angell. “Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife, who you were supposed to be a ‘friend’ to, Is the lowest scum on the planet-Which for you wasn’t that far of a step down from where you were before. God will get you MARY !!!.”

You’re disgusting woman. Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife, who you were supposed to be a “friend “ to, Is the lowest scum on the planet-Which for you wasn’t that far of a step down from where you were before. God will get you MARY !!! — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) December 19, 2019

After Angell defended herself and denied any relationship in now-deleted tweets, Lyssa responded, “I know you don’t know this. But he’s my dad you dummy. Riding is coat tail. Bitch please. Lol. You’re dumb. Keep talking s— about his baby and see how far that gets you.”

Lyssa later said that she blocked Angell on Twitter, calling her “so annoying.”

On Jan. 6, Lyssa again slammed Angell on Twitter.

“Happiness is granted to all, and all I wish is happiness for my family,” she wrote. “When a person who has ill intentions, that my mother specifically warned me about before her passing tries to enter, the war is on. The devil ALWAYS goes for the weakest link. Not today satan.”

Lyssa wrote, “My dad is a GROWN ASS MAN. His money. His dynasty. But you can guarantee that my name is not going down in history as a person who supported this.”

Beth, who was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017, died on June 26 at the age of 51. In an interview with PEOPLE Now in October, Dog said he was nowhere near ready to date again.

“Not that I have, but you know, it’s not worth it,” he explained. “I don’t want to tell the whole story about my mom, my dad and my life and all that stuff again to a new person. Not yet.”