Dog the Bounty Hunter Dines with Friend in L.A. 6 Weeks After Wife Beth Chapman's Death

Duane “Dog” Chapman stepped out with a female friend in Los Angeles over the weekend, sparking speculation that the widower is dating again.

On Saturday, the Dog the Bounty Hunter star was photographed with a brunette outside of a restaurant in Los Angeles. While fans guessed they were on a date, according to The Blast, the woman is the hairstylist for Dog’s upcoming show, Dog’s Most Wanted. Eight other members of the crew were reportedly at the dinner as well, and the woman is apparently a longtime friend of the Chapman family.

A rep for Dog did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The outing comes nearly two months after Dog’s wife Beth Chapman, who was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017, died on June 26 at the age of 51. Dog, 66, announced the news in a heartbreaking tweet.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain,” he wrote. “Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

A rep for the Chapmans told PEOPLE, “Beth died at 5:32 this morning, the same time she would wake up to go hiking Koko Head. The exact same time. She was surrounded by family and Dog was there, holding her hand.”

The family honored Beth at a gathering with friends and fans at Fort DeRussy Beach in Waikiki, Hawaii, as well as at an emotional memorial service at the Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado.