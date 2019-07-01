Dog the Bounty Hunter Announces Memorial Plans in Colorado for Wife Beth Chapman

One day after honoring Beth Chapman in Hawaii, Duane “Dog” Chapman announced plans for her official memorial.

On Sunday, the Dog the Bounty Hunter star revealed the family will bid her farewell in Colorado.

“Love you all and thank you very much for the support you have been giving for Beth,” he tweeted. “We have tentatively scheduled July 13 in Denver to tuck her in, tell her goodnight, for she sleepeth. More details will follow… time, place, etc.”

Love you all and thank you very much for the support you have been giving for Beth. We have tentatively scheduled July 13 in Denver to tuck her in, tell her goodnight, for she sleepeth. More details will follow… time, place, ect. — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) July 1, 2019

Beth, who was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017, died on Wednesday at the age of 51. Dog, 66, announced the news in a heartbreaking tweet.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain,” he wrote. “Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

A rep for the Chapmans told PEOPLE, “Beth died at 5:32 this morning, the same time she would wake up to go hiking Koko Head. The exact same time. She was surrounded by family and Dog was there, holding her hand.”

RELATED: Late Dog the Bounty Hunter Star Beth Chapman Called Cancer Diagnosis the ‘Ultimate Test of Faith’

Image zoom Beth Chapman/Instagram

RELATED: Looking Back at Beth Chapman’s Brave Cancer Journey

On Saturday, the Chapmans gathered at Fort DeRussy Beach in Waikiki, Hawaii, with friends and fans to honor the late reality star.

“Beth had two homes — Hawai’i and Colorado. ‘I love Hawai’i the most,’ she said, so she will be sent off in true Hawaiian style, with aloha,” a rep for the family said in a statement.