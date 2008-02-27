Does Robbie Carrico Wear a Wig?

With his shoulder-length blond locks, American Idol finalist Robbie Carrico stands out from the other competitors on the show. But according to a report on TMZ.com, Carrico’s long, rocker hair may actually be a wig.

Sources who knew Carrico when he was in the Orlando-based band Boyz N Girlz United tell PEOPLE that they’re unsure what’s going on with Carrico’s hair, but that the 26-year-old’s hairline has definitely receded. “It could be some sort of weave,” the source tells PEOPLE. “I don’t know.” One thing the source believes: “His long hair is impossible. There’s no way he could grow that hair.”

A rep for FOX had no comment.

Carrico, who briefly dated Britney Spears in 1999, spent time in Orlando during the boyband craze. After Boyz and Girlz United folded, he moved to Melbourne, Fla., to front a rock band called Missing Pickett.

The switch from boybander to rocker hasn’t entirely convinced the judges. “I don’t know if the rock thing is really, really your thing,” judge Randy Jackson said Tuesday after Carrico sang a version of Foreigner‘s “Hot Blooded.”

Judge Paula Abdul disagreed, asking, “How does anyone know who you are but you?” F. Micelotta/American Idol 2008/Getty