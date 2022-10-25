'Doctor Who' Will Stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

The Doctor is coming to a new streaming platform.

On Tuesday, the BBC and Disney Branded Television announced that Doctor Who will stream exclusively on Disney+ outside of the U.K. and Ireland.

The sci-fi series' new star Ncuti Gatwa shared the news during an appearance on Tuesday's episode of Live with Kelly & Ryan, saying the show is "now accessible to the world" on the streaming platform.

"Doctor Who is a British institution, really," Gatwa — who will star as the show's 14th doctor (and the first Black doctor in the show's 57-year history) — told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, according to Entertainment Weekly. "It's got a lot of possibilities and it can go anywhere. It feels very exciting to have that baton handed over to me from the incredible actors that have played [the part]."

Showrunner Russell T. Davies echoed Gatwa, 30, and shared his excitement about the partnership between BBC and Disney+.

"I love this show, and this is the best of both worlds – with the vision and joy of the BBC and Disney+ together we can launch the Tardis all around the planet, reaching a new generation of fans while keeping our traditional home firmly on the BBC in the U.K," he said in a statement.

The Sex Education star will take over the role from Jodie Whittaker, who has played the 13th doctor since 2017. He will be the first Black actor to take on the lead role full-time.

Gatwa, who was born in Rwanda, previously said he is "beyond excited" about his upcoming role in a statement on the Doctor Who website, adding that he feels both "deeply honoured" and "of course a little bit scared."

"This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care," the Scottish actor added. "I will endeavour my utmost to do the same."

New episodes are set to premiere on the BBC and Disney+ beginning in late 2023.