Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa to Replace Jodie Whittaker as Time Lord on Doctor Who, BBC Announces

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 13: Ncuti Gatwa attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

There's a new Doctor on call!

Beginning in 2023, Ncuti Gatwa will star as the 14th doctor on the BBC's Doctor Who, the network announced Sunday.

The Sex Education star, 29, will take over the role from Jodie Whittaker, who has played the 13th doctor since 2017. He will be the first Black actor to take on the lead role full-time.

Gatwa, who was born in Rwanda, said he is "beyond excited" about his upcoming role in a statement on the Doctor Who website, adding that he feels both "deeply honoured" and "of course a little bit scared."

"This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care," the Scottish actor added. "I will endeavour my utmost to do the same."

Prior to the 2022 BAFTA TV Awards, Gatwa told BBC News on the red carpet that playing the Doctor "means a lot to so many people, including myself."

"I feel very grateful to have had the baton handed over and I'm going to try to do my best," explained the star, who was nominated for male performance in a comedy program at Sunday's awards ceremony for his role in Netflix's Sex Education.

Doctor Who Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore described Gatwa as "a striking and fearless young actor whose talent and energy will set the world alight and take Doctor Who on extraordinary adventures" thanks in part to his "incredible dynamism."

Showrunner Russell Davies said Gatwa "dazzled us" and "seized hold of the Doctor" while filming with the award-nominated actor, who he said "owned those TARDIS keys in seconds" upon stepping on set.

"The future is here and it's Ncuti!" Davies said in the statement on the Doctor Who website. "Sometimes talent walks through the door and it's so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars."

He continued, "It's an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can't wait to get started. I'm sure you're dying to know more, but we're rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie's epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!"

On Sunday, Davies shared a photo on Instagram of himself and Gatwa grinning ear-to-ear while posing together at the BAFTAs.

"Russell T. Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself," he said in his statement, adding that "being able to work with him is a dream come true."

"His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground," the actor explained. "The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family."