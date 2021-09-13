Doctor Who Actress Tanya Fear Found in L.A. Days After Missing Persons Report Was Filed: Police

British actress Tanya Fear has been located in Los Angeles and her family has been notified, a spokesperson for the LAPD confirms to PEOPLE.

According to the spokesperson, no criminal activity is currently linked to the case. No other information was made available.

The 33-year-old, who appeared on Doctor Who in 2018, was reported missing on Sep. 9, police told PEOPLE earlier on Monday.

According to a press release issued by her family on Twitter, she left her apartment in the Hollywood Bowl area without her cell phone or purse on Sep. 9. She was reported missing by a friend, according to the release, and was not at her home when an LAPD officer was deployed to check on her.

"I am devastated about this situation and I appeal to anyone with information to please come forward to bring our daughter back home safely," her mom, Yvonne Marimo, said in the release.

"We are deeply worried about Tanya's whereabouts, she is a bubbly, intelligent young woman who studied at Christ Hospital Boarding School and King's College University in London," added her uncle, Jonathan Marimo.

Her cousin tweeted that Fear "was last seen wearing a short-sleeved brown collared fitted top with a few buttons at the top and dark plaid pants (I think they are pants but could be shorts or something else)."

Author Bolu Babalola, who described Fear as a friend, tweeted that when she was last seen her hair was "natural, in its afro state."

The family asked that anyone with information regarding her whereabouts contact their Twitter account, @FindTanyaFear.

Earlier on Monday, Fear's manager Alex Cole told British outlet Sky News that Fear had been performing stand-up comedy in the L.A. area for the past two months and that they last spoke eight days ago. He said she seemed fine at the time, and that learning of her disappearance was a "shock."

"Since she's been here, she's had a great career and this is just the beginning," Cole added to ABC7. "We're obviously concerned and (hope) we find out this is a simple mistake and we find her."