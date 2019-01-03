Dr. Sandra Lee Examines a Disfiguring Bump on Man's Nose in Dr. Pimple Popper Clip

Dr. Sandra Lee is back changing lives for season 2 of Dr. Pimple Popper, starting tonight on TLC.

In an exclusive clip from the premiere, Dr. Lee meets Genner, a family man who has been living with a growing disfiguring bump on his nose for nearly 15 years. He’s flown all the way from the Philippines to see the kind doc known for helping with such skin conditions.

“Every time I wake up in the morning, I’m very much a mixed emotion of anger and sadness because of this thing on my nose,” he explains. “Having this burden in my life, I’m falling apart inside.”

Genner says he thought it was just another pimple at first, but that it has continued to grow ever since. Dr. Lee explains that it’s a rhinophyma, which she says is “a thickening of the skin, in particular on the nose. It’s actually an extreme form of rosacea.”

Genner is hoping Dr. Lee will be able to fix his nose, which would boost his confidence and thus help him to find a better job and provide a better life for his family.

Also in the premiere, Dr. Lee will meet a mom of three who has been living with a genetic condition that causes bumps to grow all over her arms.

Dr. Pimple Popper airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on TLC.