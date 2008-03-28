Do You Look Like Heidi Montag?

AP
People Staff
March 28, 2008 12:00 AM

The folks at Anchor Blue, which is where Heidi Montag is launching her clothing line, are looking for young women who look like the Hills star.

In a post on their site called The Heidi Montag Look-A-Like Contest, the clothing company says, “To celebrate the launch of our brand new Heidiwood Fashion Line, Anchor Blue is seeking 9 (nine) Heidi Montag Look-A-Likes to model the fashions at our launch party, Friday, April 11, 2008 in Los Angeles.”

Do you look like Heidi? This is your chance to prove it!

AP

