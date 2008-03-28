Do You Look Like Heidi Montag?

The folks at Anchor Blue, which is where Heidi Montag is launching her clothing line, are looking for young women who look like the Hills star.

In a post on their site called The Heidi Montag Look-A-Like Contest, the clothing company says, “To celebrate the launch of our brand new Heidiwood Fashion Line, Anchor Blue is seeking 9 (nine) Heidi Montag Look-A-Likes to model the fashions at our launch party, Friday, April 11, 2008 in Los Angeles.”

Do you look like Heidi? This is your chance to prove it!

