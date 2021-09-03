"We feel like people rely on our relationship," the TikTok star says in an exclusive clip from her family's new reality show

The D'Amelio Show: Dixie Opens Up About the 'Pressure' of Dating Noah Beck in the Spotlight

Dixie D'Amelio is reflecting on life in the public eye.

In an exclusive clip from her and her sister Charli's new Hulu reality series, The D'Amelio Show, Dixie, 20, discusses her relationship with fellow TikTok star Noah Beck.

"People saying, 'I won't believe in love if they don't last' — that's a lot of pressure coming from people," she says. "Because we're doing the best we can to just be our happiest selves in our relationship, and now we feel like people rely on our relationship."

In the next scene, Dixie surprises a blindfolded Noah, 20, with a romantic beachside picnic.

"That's so cool!" he says after she tells him he can take off the blindfold. "I love you," he adds as they kiss.

The social media stars were first linked in August 2020 when they were spotted grabbing dinner together at a restaurant in Los Angeles.

Though they initially said they were just close friends, that September Noah played Dixie's love interest in the music video for her song "Be Happy," and they kissed on-screen.

In October, they finally confirmed the romance when they celebrated their one-month anniversary. They've been sharing their relationship on social media ever since, though they struggle with negative comments, Beck told PEOPLE this year.

"I don't take it personally. [Dixie] sometimes does, but she shouldn't, because these people don't know us," he said. "At the end of the day, we are the only ones that know how we feel for each other."