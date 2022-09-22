Dixie D'Amelio Says She and Noah Beck Are 'So Much Happier' Since Taking Relationship Offline

Though they've stopped posting each other on social media, Dixie D'Amelio and her boyfriend, TikTok star Noah Beck, are going strong.

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, the "Be Happy" singer says that things between her and Beck have been "so great" since they decided to take their relationship offline.

"We're so much happier," D'Amelio says. "We have so much more fun by not posting [our relationship]. People don't need to know what's going on, and they have no right to know. It's not like we have a relationship account that they're following. They're following us as [individual] people."

The dynamics of the 21-year-old couple's relationship will be further explored in season two of The D'Amelio Show, premiering on Hulu on Sept. 28. In a trailer for the new season that dropped earlier this month, D'Amelio is seen having a conversation with Beck and saying, "People who follow us think they have a right to know everything that's going on in our lives."

"This isn't something that other 20-year-olds have to go through," Beck adds. "They're not in the public eye, like we are."

D'Amelio first connected with Beck in 2020 following her breakup from fellow TikTok star Griffin Johnson. The duo started posting on social media together that summer, but the couple did not go public with their relationship until October 2020, when they were both 19.

In the first season of The D'Amelio Show, D'Amelio opened up about the pressure of dating Beck in the public eye.

"People saying, 'I won't believe in love if they don't last' — that's a lot of pressure coming from people. Because we're doing the best we can to just be our happiest selves in our relationship, and now we feel like people rely on our relationship," she said.

RELATED VIDEO: Charli D'Amelio Becomes First TikTok Star to Reach 100 Million Followers: 'This Is a Dream'

Breakup rumors first started to swirl in February when fans noticed that D'Amelio and Beck stopped sharing their relationship online. Speculation started to ramp up again in August when D'Amelio celebrated her 21st birthday with a trip to Las Vegas — and Beck was notably absent from the event.

On Aug. 11, Beck addressed the rumors on Twitter, saying that "work" had gotten in the way of him celebrating in Vegas.

"As consumers of our content, please stop assuming the worst between us. we are both very hardworking and we understand that with being or striving for success, comes a lot of sacrifice," he wrote. "We need the help of people who support/love us to bring us up and not down."

Two weeks later, D'Amelio — who released her debut album, a letter to me, in June — addressed the breakup rumors herself at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

"As we've said like a million times, we've decided to take our relationship off social media," she explained, adding that the decision is "better for our mental health."

For more on the D'Amelios, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands everywhere Friday, or subscribe here.