It took some time for TikTok power couple Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck to go from friends to something more — but after more than a year of dating, they're still going strong.

D'Amelio first connected with Beck in 2020 following her breakup with fellow TikTok star Griffin Johnson. The duo started posting on social media together that summer, but the couple did not go public with their relationship until October 2020 when they were both 19.

Beck later explained that D'Amelio's previous relationship and the public's opinion of it made her hesitant to share the details of their romance online.

"The amount of times we've gotten like, 'Oh, this is just a publicity thing.' Dixie and I love each other. We're just like any other normal teenage couple," Beck told PEOPLE. "Yes, we have a huge spotlight on us, and it gets overwhelming — like these constant comments. But other than that, we're just two teenagers in love with each other and couldn't be happier."

From their TikTok debut to their sweet social media tributes, here's a complete breakdown of Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck's relationship timeline.

July 2020: Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck make their first TikTok together

Following D'Amelio's public breakup from Johnson, the social media star began spending time with Beck (her ex-boyfriend's Sway House collaborator). In July 2020, D'Amelio and Beck started posting on TikTok and Instagram together, sparking dating rumors among their fans. In one of their first TikToks together, the duo were all smiles while they danced and sang along to D'Amelio's song "Be Happy."

August 2020: Noah Beck films Dixie D'Amelio's "Be Happy [remix]" music video

Noah Beck; Dixie D'Amelio Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio | Credit: Dixie D'Amelio/Youtube

The following month, D'Amelio asked Beck to play her romantic interest in the music video for the remix of her single, "Be Happy." D'Amelio later explained that she ended up choosing Beck because she felt more comfortable filming with someone she knew.

"I'm a very awkward person and I had to do the scene up close and personal to a boy and I picked him because I'm friends with him and I just thought it would be easier than some random boy because I would definitely not be able to do that … I'm glad I did it with him," D'Amelio said on an episode of her podcast 2 Chix.

August 2020: Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio privately admit their feelings

In the midst of filming the music video, the duo took a major step in their relationship and admitted they had strong feelings for one another. In an episode of D'Amelio's podcast 2 Chix, Beck said he shared his feelings for D'Amelio on camera — but that she didn't immediately reciprocate the sentiment.

"The cameras were rotating around us and [the crew] was like, 'Be normal. Talk how you would in this situation.' So we were just chatting and then there was a little awkward silence and you were like, 'You literally hate me'...and I was like, 'Stop, I literally love you,' " Beck said.

D'Amelio explained during the episode that she thought the whole thing was a "complete accident," so she hesitated to say it back before clarifying the situation. It took D'Amelio a little time, but before the duo wrapped filming for the day, she told him she loved him too.

August 29, 2020: Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck are spotted getting cozy while out to dinner

Later that month, D'Amelio and Beck were spotted out to dinner with a group of friends in Los Angeles. In a video, D'Amelio could be seen putting her arm around Beck and listening to him speak with a smile on her face — but the duo maintained that they were still just friends. While leaving the restaurant, D'Amelio was asked about what was going on between the pair and she said they were strictly "BFFs."

September 2020: Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck spark more dating rumors on social media

Throughout September 2020, D'Amelio and Beck continued to fuel dating rumors as they posted together on social media and even cozied up in the photobooth at a friend's birthday party. At one point, they hit the beach together where D'Amelio got a lift from Beck while wading through the water.

September 20, 2020: Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio share a kiss in the "Be Happy" video

Dating rumors peaked when D'Amelio released her music video for the remix of "Be Happy" and fans watched the duo share an on-screen kiss.

September 25, 2020: Noah Beck asks Dixie D'Amelio to be his girlfriend

That same week, Beck made things official with Dixie when he asked her to be his girlfriend, as he later explained in a video with content creator Jeff Wittek. During a romantic outing to a beach in Malibu, Beck said he popped the big question while they were sitting on a lifeguard post decorated with candles.

"There was this lifeguard tower that we always used to sit at, and just talk and stuff. So basically, I took her to Malibu on September 25, we went to the lifeguard post and I decorated it with candles. I brought s'mores … I got some stuff out of the trunk, decorated the lifeguard post, like rose petals, candles, stuff like that," Beck shared. "I came back when I was done decorating, walked her there, and she knew what was happening, I think. And then I just popped the question!"

October 6, 2020: Noah Beck admits he's dating Dixie D'Amelio in an interview

Noah Beck Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio | Credit: Courtesy of Awesomeness

While D'Amelio and Beck tried to keep their relationship quiet for the first few weeks, it wasn't long until the public found out. Beck officially shared the news in an October 2020 interview with AwesomenessTV when he was asked about his relationship status.

"I am dating Dixie D'Amelio. Dixie's amazing, she's an awesome girl! It's been really fun and I'm excited for the future with her," Beck said.

October 25, 2020: Noah Beck celebrates his one-month anniversary with Dixie D'Amelio

Beck marked the couple's one-month anniversary with a sweet Instagram story. "Happy 1 month bub.. I love you<3," he captioned a selfie of the pair.

December 2020: Dixie D'Amelio takes a lie detector test — and receives some backlash from fans

Two months after going public, D'Amelio and Beck decided to take a lie detector test on D'Amelio's YouTube show. Although the video was lighthearted, D'Amelio faced some backlash from fans who didn't believe she was treating Beck well enough. She took to Twitter to defend their relationship, and in a since-deleted post, shared that she was still being cautious about showing love online.

"I love Noah with my whole heart. After being publicly heartbroken before, I struggle with displaying love online from the fear of it happening again. But I'm glad you know our whole relationship from one YouTube video!" D'Amelio wrote.

December 2020: Dixie D'Amelio says she can see herself marrying Noah Beck

Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck Credit: Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort

After defending her relationship from critics, D'Amelio got candid about her future with Beck. When a fan tweeted that they "have this feeling that u guys will get married someday," D'Amelio replied by saying, "Me too."

The feeling was mutual because just a few weeks later, Beck told Entertainment Tonight that he could see a future with D'Amelio as well.

"I can definitely see myself marrying Dixie, and that's the goal … I don't wanna waste my time. I don't wanna be with someone if the intention is not to date to marry them. I think she's my forever person," he told the publication.

January 2021: Noah Beck explains why Dixie D'Amelio wanted to keep their relationship private

At the start of 2021, Beck opened up to PEOPLE about the early days of his relationship with D'Amelio, and explained why they waited to share information about their dating lives.

"She previously got out of a public relationship, so she didn't want to be as public in this one, just because of previous experiences. We wanted to keep everything between us and we decided it would be better if we didn't post as much," he shared.

Beck also touched on the couple's desire to have a normal relationship despite the attention surrounding them.

"We're just like any other normal teenage couple. Yes, we have a huge spotlight on us, and it gets overwhelming — like these constant comments," he said, adding, "But other than that, we're just two teenagers in love with each other and couldn't be happier."

February 14, 2021: Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck celebrate Valentine's Day

For the couple's first Valentine's Day together, Beck shared in a YouTube video that he surprised D'Amelio with a romantic weekend getaway. The celebration included lots of presents, a helicopter ride and an activity-packed trip to Catalina Island off the coast of L.A.

August 19, 2021: Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio gush about each other in an interview

Ahead of their one-year anniversary, Beck and D'Amelio took the opportunity to share some of their favorite things about one another in an interview with GQ. While Beck highlighted his girlfriend's sense of humor, D'Amelio commended Beck for his selflessness.

"The reason I love Dixie so much is that she's my best friend, and when we hang out, I just feel like I'm hanging out with my friend, but she's also ... she's very attractive. I always tell her she has a dry sense of humor. She'll make a joke and not laugh, whereas I have golden retriever energy," Beck said.

Meanwhile, D'Amelio added, "Noah gives attention to everyone else before himself. He's always making sure everyone else is comfortable and happy. No matter who they are and if he knows them well or not. It's super sweet how selfless he is always."

August 12, 2021: Noah Beck pens a sweet note for Dixie D'Amelio's 20th birthday

In honor of D'Amelio's 20th birthday, Beck posted a number of never-before-seen photos of the couple — and penned a sweet note encouraging others to spread the birthday cheer.

"Hbd to the girl that makes my world go round<3 everyone go wish her a happy bday!!" Beck shared.

September 2021: Dixie D'Amelio opens up about the pressure of dating Noah Beck in the spotlight

Dixie D’Amelio Talks ABout Pressures of Dating Noah Beck Credit: Hulu

In a clip from her family's Hulu show, The D'Amelio Show, D'Amelio opened up about her very public relationship with Beck and the pressure that comes with it.

"People saying, 'I won't believe in love if they don't last' — that's a lot of pressure coming from people. Because we're doing the best we can to just be our happiest selves in our relationship, and now we feel like people rely on our relationship," D'Amelio explained.

September 25, 2021: Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck celebrate their one-year anniversary

In September 2021, D'Amelio and Beck celebrated their first anniversary together. The special occasion fell in the middle of a trip to Paris for fashion week, so the couple took the opportunity to escape to the South of France for a few days, sharing the trip on Beck's YouTube channel. They also exchanged sweet messages on Instagram.

"1 YEAR DATING NOAH BECK???(not clickbait) Never thought I could love someone as much as I love you, thank you for everything baby. Iloveyouiloveyouiloveyou," D'Amelio wrote.

February 2022: Noah Beck explains why the couple has been quieter on social media

In the months after their first anniversary, fans noticed that Beck and D'Amelio appeared to take a hiatus from sharing their relationship online. While some fans questioned if they broke up, Beck explained to E! News in February 2022 that keeping things private had helped make them stronger than ever.

"I've been telling a lot of people we're kind of keeping things offline. And since we've been doing so, it's been good. It's been kind of like a weight off the shoulder in a way. We kind of just enjoy time together rather than, like, seeming like we do it for our fans, in a sense. We're doing it for each other and that's what it's all about," he said.

April 16, 2022: Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck attend Coachella together