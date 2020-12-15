TikTok stars Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck have been dating since September

Dixie D’Amelio Says She Can See Herself Marrying Noah Beck After Defending Their Relationship

Dixie D’Amelio’s relationship with fellow TikTok star Noah Beck is still going strong — despite some fan comments that say otherwise.

D’Amelio, 19, recently defended her and Beck’s relationship in a now-deleted tweet after one Twitter user accused the social media star of treating her boyfriend “like s---.”

“I feel so bad for Noah TBH Dixie honestly treats him like s---,” the user wrote on Monday. “He's so in love with her but I feel like she doesn't return the love…”

“I love Noah with my whole heart, after being publicly heartbroken before I struggle with displaying love online from the fear of it happening again,” D’Amelio responded. “But I’m glad you know our whole relationship from YouTube video!”

Later, she confirmed her love for Beck, also 19, when a fan shared on Twitter, “I have this feeling that u guys will get married someday” and D’Amelio replied, “me too.”

Beck and D'Amelio first sparked romance rumors in August when they were spotted grabbing dinner together at a restaurant in Los Angeles.

The two continuously downplayed the rumors, claiming that they were just close friends. And in September, Beck starred as D'Amelio's love interest in her music video for "Be Happy," sharing a kiss with the social media star on screen.

Beck later said that the kiss didn't mean anything, telling paparazzi, "No, it's a music video. That's it." But the next month, he revealed that he and D'Amelio were dating during an interview with AwesomenessTV.

"Who is Noah Beck dating?" he repeated. "I am dating Dixie D’Amelio," he said while answering a lightning round of questions about himself.

"Dixie is amazing," he added. "She’s an awesome girl. It’s been really fun and so I’m excited for the future with her."

In October, the couple celebrated their one-month anniversary, with Beck posting a sweet photo of the couple to his Instagram Story.