Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck Have Split: They're 'No Longer Together'

It's over for one of TikTok's most famous couples.

Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck have officially called it quits. In a statement to The New York Times on Tuesday, Beck's publicist said: "We can confirm that the pair are no longer together."

Beck's representative added that the former pair will remain "remain close friends" despite their breakup.

PEOPLE has reached out to D'Amelio and Beck's representatives for comment.

News of their breakup comes after D'Amelio, 21, opened up about the pair's relationship on a recent episode of Hulu's The D'Amelio Show. The episode in question was filmed months before it aired on Sept. 28.

"We're not really talking right now," Dixie told her parents Heidi and Marc in the episode. "We've come to that conclusion that we just shouldn't talk for a little bit, but we're broken up."

The former couple had a very public relationship since September 2020, when they shared a kiss in D'Amelio's "Be Happy" music video. Since then, they have appeared in dozens of TikToks together and in posts across other social media platforms.

Though much of their relationship appeared in the public eye, Beck said that they kept a lot of their romance off-screen.

"I've been telling a lot of people we're kind of keeping things offline. And since we've been doing so, it's been good," he told E! News in February. "We kind of just enjoy time together rather than like seeming like we do it for our fans, in a sense. We're doing it for each other and that's what it's all about."

D'Amelio and Beck had to spend time apart while she served as the opening act for Big Time Rush's comeback tour, beginning in June. D'Amelio previously shared how she planned to make the relationship with Beck, 20, work amid the distance.

"I think that's just a part of life," she told E! News ahead of the tour. "You work and you see each other when you can. And everyone's busy, so, we'll make it work."

Both Beck and D'Amelio rose to fame on TikTok, and have since been able to grow their careers from it. In addition to appearing on her family's Hulu reality series, D'Amelio has launched a music career and released her debut album, A Letter to Me, earlier this year.

Beck, for his part, co-hosts the Put A Sock In It podcast and starred in a reality show titled Noah Beck Tries Things.