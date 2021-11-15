Dixie and Charli D'Amelio's Reality Series The D'Amelio Show Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu 

The D'Amelio Show will be back for round two.

The reality series, following TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio and their parents Marc and Heidi, has been renewed for a second season on Hulu, the streaming service announced Monday.

"We were so touched by the outpouring of messages and feedback we received after sharing our not-always-perfect journey on the first season of The D'Amelio Show and in seeing how others can relate to the mental health struggles that come along with the use of social media," Charli, 17, and Dixie, 20, said in a statement.

"It has motivated us to continue sharing our journey as we continue to grow and learn, and the ability to process and address it openly has been helpful to us as well," the sisters added.

According to a press release, season 1 of The D'Amelio Show set a new viewership record on Hulu as the most-watched unscripted series among all first-season unscripted subscription titles for the month following its premiere in September.

"The candor, charm and genuine affection that Marc, Heidi, Dixie and Charli share with each other and with their fans has resonated with Hulu viewers and made 'The D'Amelio Show' a hit," Rob Mills, executive vice president for Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment at Walt Disney Television, said in the release. "As we look ahead to a second season, we are excited to watch them take on new challenges as they pursue their dreams."

"I feel like we're all really excited for people to see what goes on when we put the phone down," she said ahead of the premiere. "I feel like throughout this entire journey — it happened so fast — that we still have to figure out how we're supposed to do this. There's no rulebook, there's no guidebook, so it's kind of us just trying to figure out where we stand and how we deal with this as family. I'm just really excited for everyone to see that perspective."

In addition to showing how the duo navigates the ins and outs of social media popularity, The D'Amelio Show followed Dixie's mental health journey, which she told PEOPLE she has "no regrets" about showing.

"I had a talk with my parents, and they were like, 'We want to follow this story if you're okay with that,' and I was like, 'Yes' because I know I'm going to get better, and I would love for me to see my journey," said Dixie, who has been open about her struggles with depression and anxiety. "I think it's important because it's hard to talk in a YouTube video or a TikTok about my mental health because it's just not everything, I could never show every part on like a short-form platform."