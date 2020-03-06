Divorce Court's Lynn Toler Exits Series After '13 Great Years' as She Praises Her Replacement

Image zoom Lynn Toler

Lynn Toler is saying goodbye to Divorce Court after 13 years.

In a video posted to Twitter on Thursday, Toler announced that she had parted ways with the long-running reality series.

“I couldn’t wait any longer because the news is coming out and I wanted you to hear it from me. I’ve left Divorce Court, we parted ways. I had 13 great years,” she began. “It was time to move on.”

Though Toler, 60, won’t be returning to her seat at the judge’s bench, the position has been filled by Faith Jenkins.

“They found a replacement. Judge Faith,” she said, noting the former Judge Faith star. “She’s good looking and she’s smart and she’s capable, and I think she’ll take Divorce Court to another level.”

While Divorce Court fans are sure to be saddened about Toler’s exit, she asked that they embrace Jenkins in her new role.

“I remember when I took over for Judge Mablean [Ephriam]. There was a lot of consternation and people got cranky because people don’t like new things. But I’m saying give her a chance, because she’s really good at what she does. She’s going to be different, she’s going to be good,” said Toler.

She also teased that new projects are on the horizon. “I’m going to be moving forward with some new things. You will be hearing from me — sooner rather than later is the plan,” she said.

“I want to thank Divorce Court, I want to thank all my [executive producers], I want to thank the production people, the crew, everybody for those 13 fabulous years,” she said. “And I want to especially wish Judge Faith all the best. I have faith in you,” she concluded with a smile.

Her announcement video comes the same day that Deadline exclusively reported that Jenkins, 43, will headline the show come July 2020.

“I started watching Divorce Court in law school, so to be now joining the show is quite surreal,” Jenkins, who was Miss Louisiana 2000 and a first runner up in the Miss America pageant, said in a statement. “My legal expertise combined with my personal life experience – including years of dating in the world of social media and technology – provides me a unique perspective that will inform my empathy and judgment for many of the issues couples raise on the show.”

Jenkins has served as a barred attorney for 14 years in New York, according to Deadline, and previously starred on Judge Faith, which ran from 2014 to 2018.

“We are confident that Judge Faith’s energy and passion for each case will build on the legacy of this program created by the exceptional talents of Judge Mablean and Judge Lynn Toler,” Stephen Brown, EVP of Programming for Fox Television Stations, said in a statement to the outlet.