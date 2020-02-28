Disney Star Skai Jackson Files Restraining Order Against Bhad Bhabie as Social Media Feud Escalates

Disney channel star Skai Jackson has filed a restraining order against Danielle “Bhad Bhabie” Bregoli after the two teenagers feuded on social media.

Jackson, 17, was granted a temporary restraining order on Thursday in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles that requires the 16-year-old rapper to stay at least 100 feet away from the actress, according to a copy of the order and request obtained by PEOPLE.

Additionally, Bregoli is not allowed to contact Jackson in any way, including on social media.

A hearing date has been set for the morning of March 20.

Bregoli addressed the restraining order with an Instagram post on Thursday.

“you can try to hate me for responding to bulls— with more bulls— but that’s just who I am and I don’t apologize for none of it,” Bregoli wrote.

“I been in this fake a— hollywood world for 3 1/2 years now and I’ve done ALOT when the whole world said I couldn’t, but I refuse to become as fake as hollywood is,” she continued, sharing a photo of her records. “Y’all can play around on your finstas but I’ll always say what’s on my mind as cuz that’s who I am. Go get your restraining order , Imma go get checks.”

The legal action comes after Bregoli allegedly threatened Jackson online.

In Jackson’s request for the restraining order, she wrote that she and Bregoli used to be friends, but the level of harassment from her former pal has caused her to be “fearful” of leaving her house alone and caused her “lack of sleep.”

Jackson also wrote that Bregoli “made threats to cause harm via social media,” which included two death threats made on Instagram Live. She added that Bregoli told her to “hide” because “she is very serious about trying to find me and harming me.”

The Jesse actress requested that Bregoli “not be able to publicly post things about me on any form of social media or speak on me in any way.”

In Instagram direct messages included in Jackson’s request, Bregoli appears to accuse Jackson of liking posts that spoke negatively about her.

“You funny imma get to you don’t worry,” Bregoli said in the conversation. “Oh god you better hide I find everyone Yk me I pull up to studios houses all that s—.”

“You really tripping about something I didn’t do… you know people stay starting stuff when it’s not even true right?” Jackson responded. “I’m good over here, and worried about my own self… no one said anything about you. I would love to see the DMs they said I posted. That’s false.”

“Shut your scary a— up,” Bregoli then responded. “Imma get to you. Hide that’s all imma tell you HIDE.”

Another screenshot of messages from Bregoli to Jackson said, “I’mma beat you like a dude when I see you.”

Jackson also included a screenshot of one of Bregoli’s Instagram Stories that said “still can’t keep my name out her mouth smh. This Disney Thot wanna play… okay baby let’s play then!”

Reps for both Bregoli and Jackson did not immediately reply to PEOPLE’s request for comment.