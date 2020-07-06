Disney Star and Actor on O11ce Sebastián Athié Dies at 24

Disney star Sebastián Athié has died. He was 24.

The Disney Channel Latin America announced the late star's death on Sunday on Twitter and Instagram.

His cause of death is not immediately clear at this time.

"Rest in peace, Sebas. Your art and your smile stay forever," Disney Channel LA wrote alongside a smiling photo of Athié, which has been translated to English.

"We regret the departure of Sebastián Athié and we will always remember him for his talent, companionship, professionalism and above all enormous heart. We accompany his family, friends and fans in his farewell."

Athié's management Cristina Chaparro Management also shared the news, reposting Disney Channel's statement.

Chaparro did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request to comment further.

Athié is most known for his role as Lorenzo in O11CE. The show followed soccer player Gabo (Mariano González) as he lands a scholarship to play at Sports Academic Institute.

Image zoom Sebastián Athié EITAN ABRAMOVICH/Getty Images

Athié's costar Daniel Panitio has since paid tribute to the late actor writing on Instagram: "Noble souls do not die and your light will be eternal, passion, discipline and love, so I will remember you, my roomie, my friend, my brother."

"God have your holy glory. I do no understand many times his plans, and for the first time it makes you feel to lose a brother, life I owe you a lot, I will miss you," he added.

Since news of his death broke, several fans of Athié have paid tribute to him on Twitter.

"Rest in peace," one fan wrote adding a broken heart emoji.